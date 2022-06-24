Working Papers

Working Paper Submission Guidelines

Please submit your paper in Microsoft Word or PDF to the Working Paper series editor at irle@berkeley.edu using the following guidelines:

In your email, please include keywords for your paper (this is useful to help decide what topics to list your paper under in our publications search).

On the first page, please include:

Paper Title

Name (with a footnote that includes affiliation and contact email)

Month and year

Abstract

Paper title

Abstract

Formatting Guidelines: your paper should have 1 inch margins, double spacing, in Times New Roman 12pt or other standard font. Include page numbers at the bottom center of the page.