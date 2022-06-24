Publications

Working Papers

IRLE’s Working Paper series brings preliminary works and new research from faculty and campus researchers to a broad audience for discussion and comments.

National Policies to Support Sustainable, Equitable Economies 

March 17, 2025By Clair Brown and Tristan Misko

Minimum Wage Effects and Monopsony Explanations: Revised December 2024

December 18, 2024By Justin C. Wiltshire, Carl McPherson, Michael Reich and Denis Sosinskiy

The Economic Situation of Gig Passenger Drivers in Minnesota

October 8, 2024By James A. Parrott, Michael Reich and Xingxing Yang

Sectoral Wage-Setting in California

September 30, 2024By Michael Reich and Denis Sosinskiy

Restaurant Employment, Minimum Wages, and Border Discontinuities

September 4, 2024By Arindrajit Dube, Michael Reich, Akash Bhatt and Denis Sosinskiy

Does Divestment Fulfill Fiduciary Duty?

May 22, 2024By Clair Brown, Sindre Carlsen, Sandy Emerson, Glenn Fieldman and Sara Theiss

Social Mobility and Higher Education in Brazil

February 13, 2024By Javier Feinmann and Robert Hsu Rocha

High Minimum Wages and the Monopsony Puzzle

May 1, 2023By Justin C. Wiltshire, Carl McPherson and Michael Reich

Working Paper Submission Guidelines

Please submit your paper in Microsoft Word or PDF to the Working Paper series editor at irle@berkeley.edu using the following guidelines:

In your email, please include keywords for your paper (this is useful to help decide what topics to list your paper under in our publications search).

On the first page, please include:

  • Paper Title
  • Name (with a footnote that includes affiliation and contact email)
  • Month and year
  • Abstract
  • Paper title
  • Abstract

Formatting Guidelines: your paper should have 1 inch margins, double spacing, in Times New Roman 12pt or other standard font. Include page numbers at the bottom center of the page.