Our Experts

A smiling portrait of Catherine Albiston

Catherine Albiston

Jackson H. Ralston Professor of Law, Professor of Sociology, & Faculty Director of the Center for the Study of Law and Society

Law

Race & Ethnicity

Portrait of Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson

Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Early Childhood Education Health Care Public Policy

Abhay Aneja

Assistant Professor

Law

Criminal Justice Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

A woman smiles at the camera, Sara Anzia

Sarah F. Anzia

Associate Professor of Public Policy & Political Science

Goldman School of Public Policy, Political Science

Public Policy Unions

smiling portrait of Francisco Arzu

Francisco Arzu

Co-Director, Green Economy Program

Labor Center

Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Unions

Portrait of Maximilian Auffhammer

Maximilian Auffhammer

Professor of International Sustainable Development, Associate Dean

Agricultural and Resource Economics

California State Policy Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change

A woman smiling in front of a wood background.

Lea J.E. Austin

Executive Director

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education Race & Ethnicity

Portrait of Andrew Baker standing outside

Andrew Baker

Assistant Professor

Law

Firms and Organizations

A smiling woman; Sanchita Saxena

Sanchita Banerjee Saxena

Director, Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies & Executive Director, Institute for South Asia Studies

Haas School of Business

Gender Global Labor Low-Wage Work Poverty & Inequality Unions Workers’ Rights

Portrait of Christina Banks

Cristina Banks

Director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Healthy Workplaces & Senior Lecturer

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations

A smiling woman, Annettte Bernhardt, standing in front of a wood background.

Annette Bernhardt

Director, Technology and Work Program

Labor Center

Gig Economy Global Labor Immigration Labor Markets Low-Wage Work Minimum Wage & Living Wage Poverty & Inequality Work & Technology

A man with glasses stands in front of a gray background; Travis Bristol

Travis J. Bristol

Associate Professor

School of Education

Education Gender Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

A woman smiles at the camera; Tolani Britton

Tolani Britton

Assistant Professor

School of Education

Criminal Justice Early Childhood Education Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

Erika Brown

Researcher

California Policy Lab

Health Care Methods Social Safety Net

Clair Brown smiling in front of a wooden outdoor wall

Clair Brown

Professor Emerita of Economics & Coordinator of the Climate and Society Center

Climate and Society Center

California State Policy Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Labor Markets Public Policy Work & Technology

smiling picture of Max Buchholz

Max Buchholz

Assistant Professor

City & Regional Planning

California State Policy Gender Housing Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

A smiling woman with a blurred background; Sydnee Caldwell

Sydnee Caldwell

Assistant Professor

Economics, Haas School of Business

Gender Gig Economy Labor Markets

A smiling man in front of green bushes; David Card

David Card

Class of 1950 Professor of Economics

Economics

Education Labor Markets

Picture 14360 1452729827

Federico Castillo

CES/Lecturer

Environmental Science, Policy, and Management

Education Immigration Labor Markets Work & Technology

A smiling woman with glasses; Karen Chapple

Karen Chapple

Professor Emerita

City & Regional Planning

California State Policy Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Housing Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality

A smiling woman; Jennifer Chatman

Jennifer A. Chatman

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Gender

A smiling woman, Abby Copeman, in front of a brick background.

Abby Copeman Petig

Research Director

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education Methods

A smiling man; Mathijs De Vaan

Mathijs de Vaan

Associate Professor, Haas School of Business

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Gender Health Care Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality

Miranda Dietz

Senior Policy Researcher, Health Care Program

Labor Center

Global Labor Health Care

A smiling man in front of a gray background; William Dow

William H. Dow

Kaiser Permanente Endowed Chair in Health Policy Management

Public Health

Health Care Social Safety Net

A woman smiling, Pamela Egan.

Pamela Egan

Director, Labor-Management Partnerships Program

Labor Center
A smiling man; Peter Evans

Peter Evans

Professor Emeritus

Sociology

Global Labor

A smiling man; Avi Feller

Avi Feller

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Statistics

Goldman School of Public Policy

Criminal Justice Education

Woman smiling, Anibel Ferus-Comelo, with a wood background.

Anibel Ferus-Comelo

Director of Community-Engaged Academic Initiatives

Labor Center

Global Labor

A smiling woman; Catherine Fisk

Catherine Fisk

Barbara Nachtrieb Armstrong Professor of Law & Faculty Director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Work & the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology

Law

Gig Economy Low-Wage Work Minimum Wage & Living Wage Poverty & Inequality Unemployment Unions Workers’ Rights

A smiling man; Neil Fligstein

Neil Fligstein

Class of 1939 Professor & Director of the Center for Culture, Organization, and Politics

Sociology

Firms and Organizations Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change

A smiling woman; Marion Fourcade

Marion Fourcade

Professor of Sociology & Director of Social Science Matrix

Sociology

Education Finance & Financial Reform Work & Technology

A smiling woman; Cybelle Fox

Cybelle Fox

Professor and Department Chair

Sociology

Immigration Public Policy Race & Ethnicity Social Safety Net

A smiling man; Paul Gertler

Paul J. Gertler

Li Ka Shing Professor, Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley Faculty Director, Institute of Business and Social Impact, & UC Berkeley Scientific Director, Center for Evaluation and Global Impact, UC Berkeley

Haas School of Business

Early Childhood Education Education Firms and Organizations Health Care Housing Labor Markets Public Finance Public Policy Retirement Security

A portrait of Jake Grumbach smiling.

Jake Grumbach

Associate Professor

Goldman School of Public Policy

Public Policy Race & Ethnicity

A woman smiling with a wood background; Jessie-HF Hammerling

Jessie HF Hammerling

Co-Director, Green Economy Program

Labor Center

Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Low-Wage Work Work & Technology

A smiling man; David J. Harding

David Harding

Professor, Faculty Director, Social Sciences D-Lab

Sociology

Criminal Justice Education Higher Education Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality

Portrait of Heather Haveman

Heather A. Haveman

Professor

Sociology

Firms and Organizations Gender Labor Markets

A smiling woman, Sara Hinkley, in front of a wooden background.

Sara Hinkley

Policy Research Specialist

Labor Center

Low-Wage Work Poverty & Inequality Public Policy Unions Work & Technology

Headshot of Brad smiling

Brad Hirn

Practitioner in Residence

Labor Center

Housing Unions

Professional headshot of Hirota

Hidetaka Hirota

Associate Professor of History

Ethnic Studies, Law

Employment and Labor Law Immigration Poverty & Inequality Public Policy Race & Ethnicity

Black and white portrait of Seth Holmes

Seth M. Holmes

Chancellor's Professor in the Division of Society and Environment, Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management

Anthropology, Public Health

Global Labor Health Care Immigration Low-Wage Work Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity Workers’ Rights

A smiling woman with glasses; Hilary Hoynes

Hilary Hoynes

Professor of Public Policy and Economics, Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities

Economics, Goldman School of Public Policy

Poverty & Inequality Public Finance Public Policy Social Safety Net Tax Policy

A man with glasses smiling while standing in front of a wood background; Ken Jacobs.

Ken Jacobs

Senior Policy Advisor

Labor Center

Global Labor Health Care Low-Wage Work Minimum Wage & Living Wage Public Policy Unions

A smiling woman; Supreet Kaur

Supreet Kaur

Assistant Professor

Economics

Labor Markets Unemployment

A smiling woman stands in front of a yellow background; Erin Kerrison

Erin M. Kerrison

Assistant Professor

School of Social Welfare

Criminal Justice Race & Ethnicity

Mishal Khan smiling behind a wooden wall

Mishal Khan

Senior Researcher, Technology and Work Program

Labor Center

Global Labor Work & Technology

A smiling woman in glasses stands in front of a wooden wall; Yoonjeon Kim.

Yoonjeon Kim

Lead Research Analyst

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education Education Immigration Methods

A smiling man; Patrick Kline

Patrick Kline

Professor

Economics

Firms and Organizations Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

Smiling portrait of Laura Kray

Laura Kray

Professor, The Ned and Carol Spieker Chair in Leadership, Chair, Management of Organizations Group, & Faculty Director, Center for Equity, Gender, and Leadership

Haas School of Business

Education Gender Higher Education

A smiling woman, Lisa Kresge, standing in front of a wooden background.

Lisa Kresge

Senior Researcher, Technology and Work Program

Labor Center

Low-Wage Work Unions Work & Technology

A smiling woman, Johanna Lacoe, in front of a wooden background.

Johanna Lacoe

Research Director

California Policy Lab

Criminal Justice Education Housing Methods Public Policy

Danya Lagos speaks from behind a podium

Danya Lagos

Assistant Professor

Sociology

Gender

A smiling man with glasses; Michel Laguerre

Michel Laguerre

Professor, Director of the Berkeley Center for Globalization and Information Technology

African American Studies & African Diaspora Studies

Global Labor Work & Technology

Adam Leive

Assistant Professor

Goldman School of Public Policy

Health Care Public Finance Public Policy Retirement Security Social Safety Net

Portrait of David Levine seated on a staircase in front of an archway

David I. Levine

Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Chair in Business Administration & Chair, Haas Economic Analysis and Policy Group

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Gender Global Labor Health Care Work & Technology

A smiling man with glasses; Ethan A. Ligon

Ethan A. Ligon

Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Poverty & Inequality

A smiling man with glasses; James Lincoln

James R. Lincoln

Mitsubishi Chair in International Business and Finance Emeritus

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Work & Technology

A smiling man with glasses stands in front of a wooden background, Enrique Lopezlira.

Enrique Lopezlira

Director, Low-Wage Work Program

Labor Center

Low-Wage Work Race & Ethnicity

A smiling woman stands in front of a wooden background, Laurel Lucia.

Laurel Lucia

Director, Health Care Program

Labor Center

Health Care

A smiling man; Jeremy Magruder

Jeremy R. Magruder

Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Global Labor Minimum Wage & Living Wage

Aprajit Mahajan presenting

Aprajit Mahajan

Associate Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Firms and Organizations Global Labor Poverty & Inequality Public Finance Public Policy

Caitlin McLean

Director of Multi-State and International Programs

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education Race & Ethnicity

Conrad Miller speaking into a microphone

Conrad Miller

Associate Professor

Haas School of Business

Criminal Justice Firms and Organizations Labor Markets Race & Ethnicity

Smiling portrait of Claire Montialoux

Claire Montialoux

Assistant Professor

Goldman School of Public Policy

Gender Labor Markets Low-Wage Work Poverty & Inequality Public Policy Race & Ethnicity

Smiling portrait of Elena Montoya

Elena Montoya

Senior Research and Policy Associate

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education

A man with a white background; Enrico Moretti

Enrico Moretti

Michael Peevey and Donald Vial Professor of Economics & Professor of Business Administration

Economics, Haas School of Business

Gig Economy Global Labor Housing Labor Markets Public Policy Tax Policy

A smiling man; Christopher Muller

Christopher Muller

Associate Professor

Sociology

Criminal Justice Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity Unemployment

Smiling portrait of Brenda Muñoz

Brenda Muñoz

Executive Director

Labor Center

Unions

A smiling man; Dara O'Rourke

Dara O’Rourke

Associate Professor

Environmental Science, Policy, and Management

Firms and Organizations Global Labor Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change

A smiling portrait of Caitlin Patler.

Caitlin Patler

Associate Professor

Goldman School of Public Policy

Immigration Poverty & Inequality Public Policy

Smiling portrait of Ricardo Perez-Truglia

Ricardo Perez-Truglia

Haas School of Business

Gender Public Finance Tax Policy

A smiling man with glasses; Jeffrey Perloff

Jeffrey Perloff

Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Firms and Organizations Immigration Labor Markets Low-Wage Work Work & Technology

A smiling woman with glasses; Aruna Ranganathan

Aruna Ranganathan

Associate Professor

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Immigration Labor Markets Low-Wage Work Work & Technology

smiling picture of man with glasses, Steven Raphael

Steven Raphael

IRLE Director & Professor and James D. Marver Chair in Public Policy

Institute for Research on Labor and Employment

Criminal Justice Housing Labor Markets Low-Wage Work

Michael Reich stands smiling outside against a wood paneled wall.

Michael Reich

Chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics & Professor of Economics

Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics

Gig Economy Global Labor Minimum Wage & Living Wage Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

Headshot of Nari smiling

Nari Rhee

Director, Retirement Security Program

Labor Center

Retirement Security

A smiling woman; Victoria Robinson

Victoria Robinson

Continuing Lecturer & American Cultures Program Director

Ethnic Studies

Criminal Justice Education Higher Education Race & Ethnicity

A smiling man in front of a blurred background; Jesse Rothstein.

Jesse Rothstein

California Policy Lab Faculty Director & Professor of Public Policy and Economics

California Policy Lab

Education Finance & Financial Reform Global Labor Methods Tax Policy Unemployment

Portrait of Emmanuel Saez seated in front of bookshelves

Emmanuel Saez

Professor of Economics & Director of the Center for Equitable Growth

Economics

Poverty & Inequality Tax Policy

Smiling portrait of James Sallee

James Sallee

Associate Professor

Agricultural and Resource Economics

Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Public Finance Public Policy

A smiling man; Benjamin Schoefer

Benjamin Schoefer

Associate Professor

Economics

Firms and Organizations Global Labor Labor Markets Low-Wage Work Public Policy Recession Unemployment Unions Workers’ Rights

Smiling portrait of Juliana Schroeder

Juliana Schroeder

Assistant Professor

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Work & Technology

Headshot of Joseph Shapiro

Joseph Shapiro

Associate Professor for Agricultural & Resource Economics and Department of Economics

Agricultural and Resource Economics, Economics

Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change

A woman smiling, Alissa Skog, in front of a wooden background.

Alissa Skog

Researcher

California Policy Lab

Criminal Justice Health Care Methods Social Safety Net

Smiling portrait of Sameer Srivastava

Sameer Srivastava

Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy; Co-Director, Computational Culture Lab; & Co-Director, Berkeley Culture Center

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Work & Technology

A smiling woman with glasses leans on a bookshelf; Kim Voss

Kim Voss

Professor

Sociology

Education Higher Education Immigration Unions Workers’ Rights

Julia Walsh smiling against a white wall.

Julia Walsh

Climate and Society Center Coordinator and Senior Research Scientist, Bixby Center for Population, Health, and Sustainability

Climate and Society Center

Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Health Care

A smiling man; Christopher Walters

Christopher Walters

Associate Professor

Economics

Early Childhood Education Education Gender Higher Education Labor Markets Poverty & Inequality Race & Ethnicity

Smiling portrait of Margaret Weir

Margaret Weir

Professor of Sociology and Political Science & Avice M. Saint Chair in Public Policy

Sociology

Housing Poverty & Inequality Public Policy Social Safety Net

Evan White

Executive Director

California Policy Lab

Finance & Financial Reform Housing Race & Ethnicity Work & Technology

Marcy Whitebook smiling in front of a wooden-paneled wall

Marcy Whitebook

Director Emerita

Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

Early Childhood Education

A smiling man with glasses; Guo Xe

Guo Xu

Assistant Professor

Haas School of Business

Firms and Organizations Labor Markets Public Policy

Smiling portrait of Danny Yagan

Danny Yagan

Associate Professor

Economics

Public Finance Tax Policy

Chunyan Yang

Associate Professor

School of Education

Early Childhood Education Education

A smiling woman with glasses, Carol Zabin, stands in front of a wood background.

Carol Zabin

Senior Advisor on the Green Economy

Labor Center

Global Labor Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change Labor Markets Unions

J. Nicholar Ziegler sits looking pensive in from of a bookshelf.

J. Nicholas Ziegler

Professor Emeritus

Political Science

Work & Technology