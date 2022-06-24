Our Experts

Newsroom
Jackson H. Ralston Professor of Law, Professor of Sociology, & Faculty Director of the Center for the Study of Law and Society
Law
Race & Ethnicity
Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Early Childhood Education • Health Care • Public Policy
Associate Professor of Public Policy & Political Science
Goldman School of Public Policy, Political Science
Public Policy • Unions
Co-Director, Green Economy Program
Labor Center
Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Unions
Professor of International Sustainable Development, Associate Dean
Agricultural and Resource Economics
California State Policy • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change
Executive Director
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education • Race & Ethnicity
Director, Subir and Malini Chowdhury Center for Bangladesh Studies & Executive Director, Institute for South Asia Studies
Haas School of Business
Gender • Global Labor • Low-Wage Work • Poverty & Inequality • Unions • Workers’ Rights
Director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Healthy Workplaces & Senior Lecturer
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations
Director, Technology and Work Program
Labor Center
Gig Economy • Global Labor • Immigration • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work • Minimum Wage & Living Wage • Poverty & Inequality • Work & Technology
Associate Professor
School of Education
Education • Gender • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity
Assistant Professor
School of Education
Criminal Justice • Early Childhood Education • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity
Professor Emerita of Economics & Coordinator of the Climate and Society Center
Climate and Society Center
California State Policy • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Labor Markets • Public Policy • Work & Technology
Assistant Professor
City & Regional Planning
California State Policy • Gender • Housing • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity
Assistant Professor
Economics, Haas School of Business
Gender • Gig Economy • Labor Markets
CES/Lecturer
Environmental Science, Policy, and Management
Education • Immigration • Labor Markets • Work & Technology
Professor Emerita
City & Regional Planning
California State Policy • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Housing • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality
Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Paul J. Cortese Distinguished Professor of Management
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Gender
Research Director
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education • Methods
Associate Professor, Haas School of Business
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Gender • Health Care • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality
Kaiser Permanente Endowed Chair in Health Policy Management
Public Health
Health Care • Social Safety Net
Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Statistics
Goldman School of Public Policy
Criminal Justice • Education
Barbara Nachtrieb Armstrong Professor of Law & Faculty Director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Work & the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology
Law
Gig Economy • Low-Wage Work • Minimum Wage & Living Wage • Poverty & Inequality • Unemployment • Unions • Workers’ Rights
Class of 1939 Professor & Director of the Center for Culture, Organization, and Politics
Sociology
Firms and Organizations • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change
Professor of Sociology & Director of Social Science Matrix
Sociology
Education • Finance & Financial Reform • Work & Technology
Professor and Department Chair
Sociology
Immigration • Public Policy • Race & Ethnicity • Social Safety Net
Li Ka Shing Professor, Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley Faculty Director, Institute of Business and Social Impact, & UC Berkeley Scientific Director, Center for Evaluation and Global Impact, UC Berkeley
Haas School of Business
Early Childhood Education • Education • Firms and Organizations • Health Care • Housing • Labor Markets • Public Finance • Public Policy • Retirement Security
Co-Director, Green Economy Program
Labor Center
Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Low-Wage Work • Work & Technology
Professor, Faculty Director, Social Sciences D-Lab
Sociology
Criminal Justice • Education • Higher Education • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality
Policy Research Specialist
Labor Center
Low-Wage Work • Poverty & Inequality • Public Policy • Unions • Work & Technology
Associate Professor of History
Ethnic Studies, Law
Employment and Labor Law • Immigration • Poverty & Inequality • Public Policy • Race & Ethnicity
Chancellor's Professor in the Division of Society and Environment, Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management
Anthropology, Public Health
Global Labor • Health Care • Immigration • Low-Wage Work • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity • Workers’ Rights
Professor of Public Policy and Economics, Haas Distinguished Chair in Economic Disparities
Economics, Goldman School of Public Policy
Poverty & Inequality • Public Finance • Public Policy • Social Safety Net • Tax Policy
Senior Policy Advisor
Labor Center
Global Labor • Health Care • Low-Wage Work • Minimum Wage & Living Wage • Public Policy • Unions
Senior Researcher, Technology and Work Program
Labor Center
Global Labor • Work & Technology
Lead Research Analyst
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education • Education • Immigration • Methods
Professor, The Ned and Carol Spieker Chair in Leadership, Chair, Management of Organizations Group, & Faculty Director, Center for Equity, Gender, and Leadership
Haas School of Business
Education • Gender • Higher Education
Senior Researcher, Technology and Work Program
Labor Center
Low-Wage Work • Unions • Work & Technology
Research Director
California Policy Lab
Criminal Justice • Education • Housing • Methods • Public Policy
Professor, Director of the Berkeley Center for Globalization and Information Technology
African American Studies & African Diaspora Studies
Global Labor • Work & Technology
Assistant Professor
Goldman School of Public Policy
Health Care • Public Finance • Public Policy • Retirement Security • Social Safety Net
Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Chair in Business Administration & Chair, Haas Economic Analysis and Policy Group
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Gender • Global Labor • Health Care • Work & Technology
Mitsubishi Chair in International Business and Finance Emeritus
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Work & Technology
Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Global Labor • Minimum Wage & Living Wage
Associate Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Firms and Organizations • Global Labor • Poverty & Inequality • Public Finance • Public Policy
Director of Multi-State and International Programs
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education • Race & Ethnicity
Associate Professor
Haas School of Business
Criminal Justice • Firms and Organizations • Labor Markets • Race & Ethnicity
Assistant Professor
Goldman School of Public Policy
Gender • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work • Poverty & Inequality • Public Policy • Race & Ethnicity
Senior Research and Policy Associate
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education
Michael Peevey and Donald Vial Professor of Economics & Professor of Business Administration
Economics, Haas School of Business
Gig Economy • Global Labor • Housing • Labor Markets • Public Policy • Tax Policy
Associate Professor
Sociology
Criminal Justice • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity • Unemployment
Associate Professor
Environmental Science, Policy, and Management
Firms and Organizations • Global Labor • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change
Associate Professor
Goldman School of Public Policy
Immigration • Poverty & Inequality • Public Policy
https://haas.berkeley.edu/faculty/ricardo-perez-truglia/
Haas School of Business
Gender • Public Finance • Tax Policy
Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Firms and Organizations • Immigration • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work • Work & Technology
Associate Professor
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Immigration • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work • Work & Technology
IRLE Director & Professor and James D. Marver Chair in Public Policy
Institute for Research on Labor and Employment
Criminal Justice • Housing • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work
Chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics & Professor of Economics
Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics
Gig Economy • Global Labor • Minimum Wage & Living Wage • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity
Continuing Lecturer & American Cultures Program Director
Ethnic Studies
Criminal Justice • Education • Higher Education • Race & Ethnicity
California Policy Lab Faculty Director & Professor of Public Policy and Economics
California Policy Lab
Education • Finance & Financial Reform • Global Labor • Methods • Tax Policy • Unemployment
Professor of Economics & Director of the Center for Equitable Growth
Economics
Poverty & Inequality • Tax Policy
Associate Professor
Agricultural and Resource Economics
Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Public Finance • Public Policy
Associate Professor
Economics
Firms and Organizations • Global Labor • Labor Markets • Low-Wage Work • Public Policy • Recession • Unemployment • Unions • Workers’ Rights
Assistant Professor
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Work & Technology
Associate Professor for Agricultural & Resource Economics and Department of Economics
Agricultural and Resource Economics, Economics
Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change
Researcher
California Policy Lab
Criminal Justice • Health Care • Methods • Social Safety Net
Ewald T. Grether Professor of Business Administration and Public Policy; Co-Director, Computational Culture Lab; & Co-Director, Berkeley Culture Center
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Work & Technology
Climate and Society Center Coordinator and Senior Research Scientist, Bixby Center for Population, Health, and Sustainability
Climate and Society Center
Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Health Care
Associate Professor
Economics
Early Childhood Education • Education • Gender • Higher Education • Labor Markets • Poverty & Inequality • Race & Ethnicity
Professor of Sociology and Political Science & Avice M. Saint Chair in Public Policy
Sociology
Housing • Poverty & Inequality • Public Policy • Social Safety Net
Executive Director
California Policy Lab
Finance & Financial Reform • Housing • Race & Ethnicity • Work & Technology
Director Emerita
Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
Early Childhood Education
Assistant Professor
Haas School of Business
Firms and Organizations • Labor Markets • Public Policy
Senior Advisor on the Green Economy
Labor Center
Global Labor • Green Economy and Impacts of Climate Change • Labor Markets • Unions