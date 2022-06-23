Social Sciences Research Pathways Social Sciences Research Pathways (SSRP) is a yearlong paid research development program that connects undergraduate students with graduate student mentors pursuing masters or doctoral-level research.

Through the SSRP program, undergraduate mentees develop fundamental research skills and receive meaningful mentorship from graduate researchers to prepare them for future scholarly pursuits. In turn, graduate student mentors gain experience leading a research team and the conscientious support of undergraduate mentees for their research projects. IRLE also provides participants with training in basic research methods and data visualization.

For their participation in SSRP, graduate student mentors will receive a $1,000 stipend (two $500 stipends), and undergraduate mentees will receive a $2,000 stipend (two $1,000 stipends, one per semester).

The program aims to attract students from all backgrounds, and provide meaningful, hands-on social sciences research experience.

The 2024-2025 SSRP application period is closed. Check back in July 2025 for our 2025-2026 applications.

Questions? Email irle@berkeley.edu.

How It Works For Graduate Student Mentors Expand and Hide Graduate students interested in mentoring submit an application describing their research project and research support needs over the summer.

Selected mentors are notified early in the fall semester.

SSRP matches mentors and mentees into research teams based on research interest, background, and availability.

Research teams will work together for approximately 25 weeks during the academic year.

Research teams will attend a SSRP program orientation.

Mentors are responsible for overseeing their mentees’ work output, but are encouraged to seek out support from the SSRP and IRLE staff, who are available to provide training and orientation as necessary.

As the departmental home for SSRP, the IRLE manages all logistics and administrative aspects of the program.

Groups are welcome to utilize IRLE meeting space. For Undergraduate Student Mentees Expand and Hide Interested undergraduate students submit a mentee application in the summer.

Selected mentees will be notified early in the fall semester.

SSRP matches mentors and mentees into research teams based on research interest, background, and availability.

Research teams will attend a SSRP program orientation.

Mentees are expected to dedicate 5 hours of research time to the projects they support each week, in coordination with their mentor.

More detailed expectations are outlined below.

Research and Mentorship Expectations Graduate Student Mentors Expand and Hide Time commitment Approximately 3 hours a week: mentorship, communication, consistent meetings, regular research training/check-ins

whole academic year (minus academic holidays)

Attend Mentor orientation Work commitment Provide ongoing research training, including practical methodological training, research process from start to end, and everything in between

Provide academic and professional mentorship Value commitment Letters of recommendation, or reference to faculty members

Graduate school applications support

Guidance with independent research and/or senior theses Undergraduate Student Mentees Expand and Hide Time commitment Approximately 5 hours a week: mentorship, communication, consistent meetings, regular research training/check-ins

whole academic year (minus academic holidays)

Must be enrolled on campus for the academic year

Attend Mentee orientation Work commitment Complete assigned research tasks for the research team

Provide ongoing research support to their mentor’s research projects, including any essential trainings to complete research processes

Complete an optional end-of-year research output Value commitment Produce quality work for your mentor’s research project

Communicate with the IRLE/SSRP program staff All Program Participants Expand and Hide Research outputs All research teams (graduate and undergraduate students) involved in this research program can contribute in a student-led research output such as a policy brief, fact sheet, report, or chartbook to IRLE’s Student Publication Series throughout the academic year. Check-ins Teams will participate in check-ins with SSRP program staff throughout the year to assess progress and identify additional areas of support. Program Evaluation Research teams may be asked to complete a program evaluation survey.

Why are programs like SSRP important? The mentorship that our graduate students offer the undergraduates really enables professional and personal development. Most importantly, these mentorship relationships help build social capital that is integral to academic and career success but is so often left in the background. Working alongside graduate students, undergraduates often find a sense of relatability and familiarity, and can ask the questions they might be nervous or hesitant to pose to faculty. Meghna Mukherjee In 2020, sociology Ph.D. candidate Meghna Mukherjee was instrumental in launching SSRP as an initiative to more equitably empower undergraduate students with research skills and mentorship while also supporting the research needs of our graduate students. She recently spoke with IRLE about the origins and purpose of the program. Read the full interview.

“Coming into Cal as a transfer I thought I would have no access to research opportunities, let alone opportunities that came with a stipend. I have grown so much for the work I’ve been able to do in this program.” 2022-2023 Undergraduate Research Mentee

Current and Past Cohorts