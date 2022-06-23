Social Sciences Research Pathways
Social Sciences Research Pathways (SSRP) is a yearlong paid research development program that connects undergraduate students with graduate student mentors pursuing masters or doctoral-level research.
Through the SSRP program, undergraduate mentees develop fundamental research skills and receive meaningful mentorship from graduate researchers to prepare them for future scholarly pursuits. In turn, graduate student mentors gain experience leading a research team and the conscientious support of undergraduate mentees for their research projects. IRLE also provides participants with training in basic research methods and data visualization.
For their participation in SSRP, graduate student mentors will receive a $1,000 stipend (two $500 stipends), and undergraduate mentees will receive a $2,000 stipend (two $1,000 stipends, one per semester).
The program aims to attract students from all backgrounds, and provide meaningful, hands-on social sciences research experience.
Questions? Email irle@berkeley.edu.
How It Works
- Graduate students interested in mentoring submit an application describing their research project and research support needs over the summer.
- Selected mentors are notified early in the fall semester.
- SSRP matches mentors and mentees into research teams based on research interest, background, and availability.
- Research teams will work together for approximately 25 weeks during the academic year.
- Research teams will attend a SSRP program orientation.
- Mentors are responsible for overseeing their mentees’ work output, but are encouraged to seek out support from the SSRP and IRLE staff, who are available to provide training and orientation as necessary.
- As the departmental home for SSRP, the IRLE manages all logistics and administrative aspects of the program.
- Groups are welcome to utilize IRLE meeting space.
- Interested undergraduate students submit a mentee application in the summer.
- Selected mentees will be notified early in the fall semester.
- SSRP matches mentors and mentees into research teams based on research interest, background, and availability.
- Research teams will attend a SSRP program orientation.
- Mentees are expected to dedicate 5 hours of research time to the projects they support each week, in coordination with their mentor.
- More detailed expectations are outlined below.
Research and Mentorship Expectations
Time commitment
- Approximately 3 hours a week: mentorship, communication, consistent meetings, regular research training/check-ins
- whole academic year (minus academic holidays)
- Attend Mentor orientation
Work commitment
- Provide ongoing research training, including practical methodological training, research process from start to end, and everything in between
- Provide academic and professional mentorship
Value commitment
- Letters of recommendation, or reference to faculty members
- Graduate school applications support
- Guidance with independent research and/or senior theses
Time commitment
- Approximately 5 hours a week: mentorship, communication, consistent meetings, regular research training/check-ins
- whole academic year (minus academic holidays)
- Must be enrolled on campus for the academic year
- Attend Mentee orientation
Work commitment
- Complete assigned research tasks for the research team
- Provide ongoing research support to their mentor’s research projects, including any essential trainings to complete research processes
- Complete an optional end-of-year research output
Value commitment
- Produce quality work for your mentor’s research project
- Communicate with the IRLE/SSRP program staff
Research outputs
- All research teams (graduate and undergraduate students) involved in this research program can contribute in a student-led research output such as a policy brief, fact sheet, report, or chartbook to IRLE’s Student Publication Series throughout the academic year.
Check-ins
- Teams will participate in check-ins with SSRP program staff throughout the year to assess progress and identify additional areas of support.
Program Evaluation
- Research teams may be asked to complete a program evaluation survey.
Why are programs like SSRP important?
The mentorship that our graduate students offer the undergraduates really enables professional and personal development. Most importantly, these mentorship relationships help build social capital that is integral to academic and career success but is so often left in the background. Working alongside graduate students, undergraduates often find a sense of relatability and familiarity, and can ask the questions they might be nervous or hesitant to pose to faculty.Meghna Mukherjee
In 2020, sociology Ph.D. candidate Meghna Mukherjee was instrumental in launching SSRP as an initiative to more equitably empower undergraduate students with research skills and mentorship while also supporting the research needs of our graduate students. She recently spoke with IRLE about the origins and purpose of the program. Read the full interview.
“Coming into Cal as a transfer I thought I would have no access to research opportunities, let alone opportunities that came with a stipend. I have grown so much for the work I’ve been able to do in this program.”
2022-2023 Undergraduate Research Mentee
Current and Past Cohorts
It Affects Us too: The Public Health Effects of Police Violence Impacting Black and Latina Women
Mentor: Ida Wilson (Public Health)
Mentees: Alejandra Arce Aguilar, Stephany Serrano Guzman, and Kailyn Jackson
Policing While Policed: Negotiating Reentry and Security Work in California
Mentor: Xavier Durham (Sociology)
Mentees: Amber Chen, Charles Luu, Amy Belen Vazquez, and Kai Fowler
The Dynamics of Social Movements in Hong Kong, 2014-2019
Mentor: Zhixiang (David) Su (Sociology)
Mentees: Grace Hu and Huicong Lin
Learning Customer Heterogeneity from Aggregate-Response Online Experiments
Mentor: Mengyao Huang (Haas School of Business)
Mentees: Jianing (Claire) Ding
Doctors as Mayors: Activating Profession in Local Brazil
Mentor: Adan Martinez (Political Science)
Mentees: Vanessa Pimentel and Melissa Ayala
The Design Dilemma: Variations in the ethnic stacking of colonial militaries
Mentor: Julia Raven (Political Science)
Mentees: Justin Toshima, Raul Lorenzano, and Habibah Camara
Impact of Mechanization in Agriculture on Female Labor in India
Mentor: Sayantan (Sunny) Mitra (Agricultural & Resource Economics)
Mentees: Lauren Jones and Murari Ganesan
Lebanese Diaspora Voting Research Project
Mentor: Nadia Almasalkhi (Sociology)
Mentees: Nadine Ratinho and Daniela Rivas
Capitalizing on Disability: Labor Process and Governance in Disability Employment Programs
Mentor: Emily Ruppel (Sociology)
Mentees: Jillian Davidson and Shanti Dorado
Local Political Economy of Wind Energy Infrastructure: Evidence from 3 States
Mentor:: Irem Inal (Sociology)
Mentees: Miriam Martinez and Aqsa Nawaz
Left Behind: Impacts of the Bracero Program on Mexican Women
Mentor: Elena Ojeda (Economics)
Mentee: Joanna Florencio-Ramos and Mar Rivas
Worker Voice & Artificial Intelligence: The Contested Terrain of New Technologies
Mentor: Natalia Luka (Sociology)
Mentees: Jed Rodriguez and Sophia Young
Community-Based Organizations and the (Re)Definition of Social Problems
Mentor: Isaac Dalke (Sociology)
Mentees: Alexia Gallon, Anais Shergill, and Karla De La Cruz
Cross-Country Patterns of Stillbirth and Early Life Mortality in Both Rich and Poor Countries
Mentor: Payal Hathi (Sociology and Demography)
Mentees: Liv Bjorgum and Partha Pulmamidi
Informal Workers and Lack of Wage Insurance: Evidence From Textile Industry in India
Mentor: Simoni Jain (Haas School of Business, BPP Group)
Mentees: Jay Fernando
Black Boy Critical-Love-Praxis
Mentor: Aukeem Ballard (Education)
Mentees: Devan Cogshell and Jade Williams
The Two Faces of the New Welfare Capitalism
Mentor: Carmen Brick (Sociology)
Mentees: Victoria Perez
Municipality Size and Partisanship in Local Politics
Mentor: Anna Weissman (Political Science)
Mentee: Annie Koruga and Joel Tutwiler
Disrupting Education’s Old Guard: The Labor Market Effects of Replacing Class Exams for Group Projects
Mentor: Marco Antonio Badilla Maroto (Economics)
Mentees: Ruotong Xu
Worker-led Lawsuits: The Effects of California’s Private Attorneys General Act on Business Behavior Across the State
Mentor: Kassandra Hernandez (Economics (PhD))
Mentees: Aiko Dabu and Paola Moron
How PACs Mobilize Identity Politics Toward Proportional Representation in U.S. Government
Mentor: Dori-Taylor Carter (Sociology)
Mentees: Darren Gaines
Ritual or Trial by Fire: Return Migrants, Engagements, and Investments
Mentor: Benjamin Fields (Sociology)
Mentees: Aida Erape and Eddie Hu
Some People’s Kids: The Social Control of Youth in the Rural South
Mentor: Lara Schiffrin-Sands (Sociology)
Mentees: Azariah Smith and Nishad Karulkar
Descriptive Representation in American Political Thought
Mentor: Douglas Van Steel (Goldman School of Public Policy)
Mentee: Daisy Morales and Matthew Miller
Standing Up for Democracy? Democracy and Foreign Policy amid Contestation in International Politics
Mentor: Jennie Barker (Political Science)
Mentees: Kaitlyn Tran
From Womb to Workforce: Exploring Early Origins of Earnings Inequality Using Tax Data
Mentor: Timotej (Tim) Cejka (Economics)
Mentees: Robert Moore and Yasna Rahmani
Maternal Mortality in Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
Mentor: Blake Erhardt-Ohren (Energy & Resources Group)
Mentees: Yasmine Baker and Emily Bit
Build First, Privatize Later: Maunalua and the Transformation of Kuapā Pond
Mentor: Laura Ramirez (Jurisprudence and Social Policy)
Mentees: Briana Salas and Sam Ward
“Except As Punishment For Crime:” Forced Labor and the Creation of the U.S. Carceral System
Mentor: Sebastian Puerta (Economics)
Mentee: Anushka Mangal and Lynda Otero
Archives of Urban Futures: The Living Archive
Mentor: Juleon Robinson (Geography)
Mentee: Sally Griffeth
Use of Force in Carceral Facilities: Addressing a hidden health policy issue in California
Mentor: Madeline (Maddy) Adee (Health Policy PhD)
Mentees: Marc Tutwiler and Prathana Adhikari
Impact of Blind Hiring: Mechanisms and Firm’s Strategic Responses
Mentor: Seung Yong Sung (Agricultural & Resource Economics)
Mentees: Bobby Greene and Shabnam Mujaddidi
When the Street Lights Come On: Smart Cities, Technology, and Surveillance
Mentor: Brie McLemore (Jurisprudence and Social Policy)
Mentee: Kayla Castro and Binky Brown
Topic Modeling Analysis of Federal Paid Family Leave Proposals and Hearings in Congress
Mentor: MinJee Keh (Social Welfare)
Mentees: April Crouch
Unaccompanied Immigrant Youth Narratives: Exploring Migration, Gender, and Emotions
Mentor: Michelle Zaragoza (Social Welfare)
Mentees: Merilyn Navarro Sanchez
What News Matters? Exploring Elite News Consumption and Its Political Consequences
Mentor: Julia Christensen (Political Science)
Mentees: Jenessa Henderson and Yasamin Hatefi
Tax Complexity, Labor Supply, and Demand for Tax Help
Mentor: Matteo Saccarola (Economics)
Mentee: Zixun Tan
Anonymous Political Donations in India
Mentor: Jonathan Old (Economics)
Mentee: Addison Pickrell
Are They Public or Private Champions: Understanding How the College Background of Politicians Shapes Their Policy Actions
Mentor: Jose Aguilar (Education)
Mentees: Natalia Rios and Iris De Leon
The Political Influence of Theology on Democracy
Mentor: Elena Amaya (Sociology)
Mentees: Abril Perez and Grace Manley
Championing Economic Security: Electoral Pressure, Liability of Connection, and Technological Rivalry
Mentor: Yue Lin (Political Science)
Mentees: Monica Diaz and Morgan Venable
Protected Violence: Conditions of Confinement for Incarcerated Women in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Mentor: Joanna Cardenas (African American Studies Department)
Mentees: Yanira Pichinte and Renisha Gates
Archives of Urban Futures: The Living Archive
Mentor: Clara Perez (Geography)
Mentees: Cat Stoehr and Amye Elbert
Reproductive Health Services and Needs of Refugee Women in Compounded Crises: A Qualitative Study
Mentor: Bhavya Joshi (Public Health)
Mentees: Lakshya Alagan and Kimberly Mejia
Noli Nos Tángere: Does Exposure to Hate Crimes Increase Partisanship, Participation, and Panethnicity?
Mentor: Zachary (Zach) Hertz (Political Science)
Mentee: Trinh Tran
Gender-Based Violence and Access to Justice: Evidence from Specialized Clinics in Guatemala
Mentor: Johanna Reyes Ortega (Political Science)
Mentees: Maya DeGanyar and Sheyla Santiago
The Impact of Fact-Checkers to Alleviate Misinformation Spreading in Social Media
Mentor: Mengyao Huang (Haas School of Business)
Mentees: Jianing (Claire) Ding, Malaika Khan, and Michelle Chi
Revitalizing Mam Language and Culture: Politics, Activism and Identity Development in the US, Guatemala, and Mexico
Mentor: Cristina Mendez (Education)
Mentees: Sarah Orozco and Norma García
Understanding Problem-Solving and Collective Agency for a Special Education Administrative Team
Mentor: Corrine Aramburo (Education)
Mentees: Allyssa Chan
Teachers Working for Racial Justice
Mentor: Joy Esboldt (Education)
Mentees: Julyssa Palacios Pizano and Janet Mendoza-Partida
Employee Activism: Mobilizing Workers as Corporate Stakeholders
Mentor: Nataliya Nedzhvetskaya (Sociology)
Mentees: Genie Sullivan and Rheegan King
History of Stillbirth Measurement and Cross-Country Patterns of Stillbirth
Mentor: Payal Hathi (Sociology and Demography)
Mentees: Caitlin Subijanto and Liv Bjorgum
The Demise of Urban Renewal and the Invention of Land Banking
Mentor: Allen Micheal Wright (Sociology)
Mentees: Michele Talley, Maria Alegria Paningbatan, Rae Kim, Anthony Zavala, and Juan Salinas
Underrepresented Venture-Backed Founders of Color in the U.S: A Mixed-Methods Study
Mentor: Alicia Sheares (Sociology)
Mentees: Christian Dieguez, Brianna Munoz, and Kelly Ko
Content Analysis of History and Geography Textbooks in Elementary
Schools in Mexico
Mentor: Enrique Valencia (Education)
Mentees: Julie Astorga and Vanessa Garcia
Language, Citizenship, and Belonging: Interrogating the Ideologies of ESL Citizenship Classrooms
Mentor:: Karen Villegas (Education)
Mentees: Emily Luna and Nayzeth Guerrero
Informational Trust in Multimodal Large Language Models
Mentor: Skyler Wang (Sociology)
Mentee: Iris Li
Community Responses to Wind Farms: Evidence from US States
Mentor: Irem Inal (Sociology)
Mentees: Ke Hu, Iliana Lazaro and Miriam Martinez
When the Policed Become Police: The Political Economy of Reentry in California
Mentor: Xavier Durham (Sociology)
Mentees: Kimberly Lee, Adrian Caceres, Silas Kanady, and Amber Chen
Immigration Courts & Bureaucracy
Mentor: Zabdi Salazar (Jurisprudence and Social Policy)
Mentees: Norma Hernandez and Jacquelyn Zepeda
Enclaves of Isolation: Violence and Political Participation in California Cities
Mentor: Rebekah Jones (Political Science)
Mentees: Joshua McCann, Crystal Medina Calderon, and Meysi Ramon
Political Contributions and State Subsidies
Mentor: Ming-Yen Ho (Haas School of Business)
Mentees: Hallie McRae and Trevor White
Landlords and Tenants
Mentor: Konhee Chang (Haas School of Business)
Mentees: David Cao, Karina Tuncel, and Yeun Lee
The New Welfare Capitalism: Liberal Schemes in the Post-Industrial Period
Mentor: Carmen Brick (Sociology)
Mentee: Isabella Lake
Partying to Promotion: An Exploration of Extracurricular Work Events and Career Advancement
Mentor: Jasmine Sanders (Sociology)
Mentees: Jade Sham and Ian Gardizi
People’s Perceived Meritocracy in the US and in China
Mentor: Julia Zhu (Education)
Mentees: Ruhao Pang and Xiaoyu Fan
Understanding Learning Through Children and Artificial Intelligence
Mentor: Eunice Yiu (Psychology)
Mentees: Hillary Sim and Shivalika Jhabua
Looking Smart or Learning More? Cross-Cultural Components and Consequences of Overconfidence in Childhood
Mentor: Antonia Langenhoff (Psychology)
Mentees: Quinn Lichterman and Susana Sotelo
Lollipop Cops: School-Based Law Enforcement and the Welfarization of Education
Mentor: Lara Schiffrin-Sands (Sociology)
Mentees: Zoe Blount and Kristina Mendes
Divided We Stand? Status Group Closure and the Rise and Fall of Strikes in China’s Platform Economy
Mentor: Zhixiang (David) Su (Sociology)
Mentee: Grace Hu
Institutionalization of Class-Based Policies and the Effect on Undergraduate Class Composition
Mentor: Jacqueline Brown (Sociology)
Mentees: Nishad Karulkar and Alan Aguilar
Reimagining Postpartum Care for Black Postnatal People in California; Improving Models of Care & Policy Implications
Mentor: Renee Clarke (School of Public Health (Doctoral Candidate))
Mentees: Hay’Lia Tasher, Amy Vazquez, and Marlo De La Mora
Environment, Equity and Agroindustrial Transformation in Midwestern Farming Communities
Mentor: Anaya Hall (Energy & Resources Group)
Mentees: Kavina Peters, Evelyn Dominguez, and Timea Ryan
Time and Money in the Gig Economy
Mentor: David Joseph-Goteiner (Sociology)
Mentees: Chloe Shaver and Michelle Hom
A Study On Immigrants Who Got Papers
Mentor: Mitzia Martinez Castellanos (Jurisprudence and Social Policy)
Mentee: Marlenne Perez
Unboxing the Political Economy of Warehouse Development in California
Mentor: Laura Schmahmann (City and Regional Planning)
Mentee: Smarika Shrestha
Your Fault or My Fault? American Youths’ Status Discordance and Anti-Establishment Sentiment
Mentor: Evelyn Kim (Political Science)
Mentees: Constantin Coumaros and Jonathan Ngai
Weather and War: Battle Outcomes in a Changing Climate
Mentor: Julia Raven (Political Science)
Mentees: Justin Toshima and Christina Mueller
Paying Smallholder Farmers to Increase Carbon Sequestration by Changing Agricultural Practices: Evidence from Odisha
Mentor: Shuo Yu (Agricultural and Resource Economics)
Mentee: Mark Chechenin
Understanding Migrant Agency Processes in Place Selection
Mentor: Steven Herrera Tenorio (Sociology and Demography)
Mentees: Samantha Padilla and Genesis Galindo Leyva
Impact of Mechanization in Agriculture on Female Labor in India
Mentor: Sayantan (Sunny) Mitra (Agricultural & Resource Economics)
Mentees: Brennan Best and Alyssa Nguyen
Marginalized Toward (In)effectiveness: Educating While Having (In)justice on the Heart and Mind
Mentor: Aukeem Ballard (Education)
Mentees: Jade Williams and Devan Cogshell
Left Behind: Impacts of the Bracero Program on Mexican Women
Mentor: Elena Ojeda (Economics)
Mentee: Roxanna Ramirez-Meza
Paying to Learn? The Effects of Performance-Pay at School
Mentor: Joaquin Fuenzalida (Economics)
Mentee: Jazmin De Luna Huerta
Brazilian Everyday and Subnational Pandemic Politics
Mentor: Adan Martinez (Political Science)
Mentees: Katerinne Zheng, Vivian Ramirez Rodriguez, and Vanessa Pimentel
It Affects Us Too: The Public Health Effects of Police Violence Impacting Black and Latina Women
Mentor: Ida Wilson (School of Public Health)
Mentees: Sarai Yepiz, Alejandra Aguilar Arce, and Stephany Serrano
Just as Harmful as Sticks and Stones: Public Assistance Narratives and their Impact on Black and Pacific Islander Women
Mentor: Monica De La Cruz (Social Welfare)
Mentees: Partha Pulmamidi and C.J. Miles
Exurban Dreams: Racialized Space in Fast-Growing U.S. Suburbs
Mentor: Angel Ross (Sociology)
Mentees: Anahi Ruvalcaba and Anna Diaz
Contextual Factors of Racism-Related Stress
Mentor: Lindsey Burnside (Psychology)
Mentees: Yeemmin Chowdhury and Niki Mallu
Gender-Based Violence and Access to Justice: Evidence from Specialized Clinics in Guatemala
Mentor: Johanna Reyes Ortega (Political Science)
Mentees: Reine Ngnonsse and Monica Diaz
Informal Workers and Lack of Wage Insurance: Evidence from Textile Industry in India
Mentor: Simoni Jain (Haas School of Business)
Mentee: Devli Tiwari
Patterns of engagement for school-level stakeholders of racially marginalized communities amidst shifting district reforms
Mentor: Ja’Nya Banks (Education)
Mentees: Matthew Villa
The Duality of Prison Technology
Mentor: Maria Smith (Sociology)
Mentees: Graciela Serratos and Nouhamin Leoulekal
The End of Language Barriers: Speculative Technology and the Imagination of a Seamless Communicative Future
Mentor: Skyler Wang (Sociology)
Mentees: Danielle Leard
Examining Social Inclusion in the Tax-Based Welfare System
Mentor: Carmen Brick (Sociology)
Mentee: Maya Diaz
Spiritual Ontology and Political Liberation: Muslim Marxist Movements in Late Twentieth Century Pakistan
Mentor: Sarah Merchant (Sociology)
Mentees: Meena Ruqaiya
Ethnic Mobility
Mentor: Enrique Valencia Lopez (Education)
Mentees: Jazmin Aurora de Luna and Maria Dominguez
Protesting Austerity and Authoritarianism in the 21st Century: Greece and Turkey after the 2008 Crisis
Mentor: Eylem Taylan (Sociology)
Mentees: Asha Pruitt and Laila Reshad
Understanding Problem-Solving and Collective Agency for a Special Education Administrative Team (tentative title)
Mentor: Corrine Aramburo (Education)
Mentees: Pei Yi Tam Peng and Estrella Casas Saldana
Employee Activism: Worker Power and the Contestation of Capitalism
Mentor: Nataliya Nedzhvetskaya (Sociology)
Mentees: Izza Ahmed, Nicolas Fischer-Barcelo, Iliana Gonzalez, Syed Moiz Rauf, and Olivia Olmedo
Co-Construction of Gender and Autism in Scientific Discourse
Mentor: Emily Ruppel (Sociology)
Mentee: Alexandra Ward, Christian Burke, and Genevieve Bellavance
Languaging “To Be” Neoliberal: Understanding the Ideological Practices of the Naturalization Process
Mentor:: Karen Villegas (Education)
Mentees: Natalie Fierro, Emely Martinez Ramirez, and Selina Pacheco
New Teacher Racial Equity Learning
Mentor: Joy Esboldt (Education)
Mentee: Guadalupe Ayala, Julyssa Palacios Pizano, and Chloe Roesslein
The Politics of “Critical Race Theory”
Mentor: Tyler Leeds (Sociology)
Mentee: Wendy Aparicio and Leonardo Gonzalez
Large Scale Infrastructure Projects in American Economic and Political Development: The Case of the First Transcontinental Railroad
Mentor: Mary Shi (Sociology)
Mentees: Brayan Ramos and Luis Ramirez
The Demise of Urban Renewal and the Invention of Land Banking
Mentor: Allen Wright (Sociology)
Mentees: Maya Sapienza and Anthony Mondragon
Flood Shocks and Labor Reallocation: Evidence from Nigeria
Mentor: Pierre Biscaye (Agricultural and Resource Economics)
Mentees: Ilyne Castellanos
A Community-Based Design and Ethnographic Research Study of a Mam Language Learning across the United States and Guatemala
Mentor: Cristina Méndez (Education)
Mentee: Sarah Orozco and Norma Garcia
Immigration Courts & Bureaucracy
Mentor: Zabdi Salazar (Jurisprudence and Social Policy)
Mentees: Daniela Franco
Patterns in Stillbirth and Its Measurement in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Mentor: Payal Hathi (Sociology and Demography)
Mentees: Kimberly Lee and Prajwala Maharjan
Challenging Mass Immigration Detention: Race, Class, and Collective Action
Mentor: Douglas Epps (Social Welfare)
Mentees: Leslie Luis, Dani Plascencia Delgado, and Alondra Avila
Corporate Ownership of Residential Housing; Commercial Landlords
Mentor: Konhee Chang (Haas)
Mentee: Yeun Lee and David Cao
City Magick: Reentry, Security, and Urban Disorder in San Francisco
Mentor: Xavier Durham (Sociology)
Mentees: Eduardo Ayala, Adrian Caceres, and Alonzo Harvey
Corporate Political Contributions and Government Subsidies to Firms: Quid Pro Quo Exchange?
Mentor: Ming-yen Ho (Haas and Political Economy)
Mentees: Anna Diaz and Aaron Oculto
Nonprofits and Inequality in America
Mentor: Isaac Dalke (Sociology)
Mentees: Ashley Osorio and Alejandra Aguilar Arce
Corruption in Collusion: Evidence from China
Mentor: Qianmiao Chen (Agricultural and Resource Economics)
Mentees: Yuning Xue and Tiffany Liu
Determinants of State Level Renewable Energy Infrastructure Investment in the US
Mentor: Irem Inal (Sociology)
Mentees: Ke Hu and Iliana Lazaro
Immaculate Re-Conception: Redefining Health and Reproductive Risk Using Prenatal Genetic Testing
Mentor: Meghna Mukherjee (Sociology)
Mentees: Karen Tirado and Elizabeth Brown
Good Fire the Land Needs: Prescribed Burning in Northern California
Mentor: Ghaleb Attrache (Sociology)
Mentees: Fiza Mehmood and Reuben Rodriguez
New Agriculture Frontiers: Land, Labor, and Sovereignty in the Northwest Territories, Canada
Mentor: Mindy Price (ESPM)
Mentees: Kathia Lara and Naz Alexa Bautista
How do voters respond to campaign finance information? Experimental evidence from Taiwan
Mentor: Chi Man Cheung (Agricultural and Resource Economics)
Mentee: Han Tseng
Black Tech Entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and Atlanta
Mentor: Alicia Sheares (Sociology)
Mentees: Nyla Williams and Katherin Velazquez
From ‘Computer Bums’ to Competitive Athletes: Cultivation of the Gaming Habitus and Institutionalization of Collegiate Esports in Contemporary Digitality
Mentor: Khoi Quach (Sociology)
Mentee: Zoe Anderson, Wilson La, and Melinda Zou
Learning Customer Heterogeneity from Aggregate-Response Online Experiments
Mentor: Mengyao Huang (Haas)
Mentees: Atharva Gupta and Grace Judge
What Triggers the Cops?: Campaign Contributions and Law Enforcement Labor Organizations
Mentor: Rebekah Jones (Political Science)
Mentees: Nigel Hawkins and Naz Shakur
Investigating Educational Leadership: Principal Support and Supervision of Special Education Teachers & Do or Die: How Special Education Administrators Problem Solve
Mentor: Corrine Aramburo (Education)
Mentees: Mayra Herrera, Aisvarja (Aisha) Eassey, and Tingyue Cui
Getting into the Club: The Social and Symbolic Dimensions of the Film Industry
Mentor: Jenae Carpenter (Sociology)
Mentees: Keziah Aurin, Keziah Aurin, and Vivian Ramirez Rodriguez
Geographic and Historical Variation in Labor Market Structures and Consequences for Inequality
Mentor: Joshua Choper (Sociology)
Mentee: Jaeyeon Bae
Antiblackness and Pro-Black Social Action at UC Berkeley
Mentor: Caleb Dawson (Education)
Mentees: Tya Valentine, Tatiana Butte, and Artemio A. Reyes Orta
New Teacher (Racial) Equity Learning
Mentor: Joy Esboldt (Education)
Mentees: Julyssa Palacios Pizano and Chloe Roesslein
Unruly Categories: Transnational Circulation of “Transgender”
Mentor: Tara Gonsalves (Sociology)
Mentees: Allie Giang and Ana Giulia Serra-Lazaro
Gut Knowing and Panza Awareness: Bridging the Mind and Body Divide Using Community Approaches to Knowledge Production about Cultural Concepts of Distress
Mentor: Sonia Cristina Hart Suarez (Ethnic Studies)
Mentees: Elle Henry and Julia Maloney
Corrupting the Conscience: The Congressional Black Caucus and Constraints of Black Politics
Mentor: Christian Hosam (Political Science)
Mentees: Giancarlo Fernandez and James Reyna
The Struggle to Define Justice: Community Organizing in the Criminal Courts
Mentor: Cathy Hu (Sociology)
Mentee: Tanya Decendario
High-Tech Environmental Fix: Economic Growth and Ecological Sustainability in the Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry
Mentor:: Janna Huang (Sociology)
Mentees:: Lucius Wu and Ahllain Santos
Making Race Count: Data Disaggregation and Racialization on the Ground
Mentor: Jessica Law (Sociology)
Mentee: Samantha Aguila
A Public Idea on TV: The 1619 Project Debate
Mentor: Tyler Leeds (Sociology)
Mentee: Jaime Mendoza
The Social and Cultural Tensions in Mexican Immigrant Families’ Acquisition, Use, and Understandings of Money and Wealth
Mentor: Nallely Mejia (Sociology)
Mentees: Citlalli Florez, Kassandra Ruiz, and Daniela (Dani) Plascencia
The Collateral Consequences of Childhood Trauma
Mentor: Michael Menefee (Sociology)
Mentees: Angel Garcia, Suchita Khanal, and Andrew Zepeda Monroy
Immaculate Re-Conception: Redefining Health and Reproductive Risk Using Prenatal Genetic Testing
Mentor: Meghna Mukherjee (Sociology)
Mentees: Natalie Rivas and Karen Tirado
Collective Action in Tech
Mentor: Nataliya Nedzhvetskaya (Sociology)
Mentee: Wynnie Chan
Blood, Honor and Family: Reconciliation of Blood Feuds & Nation Building in Kosovo
Mentor: Dhurata Osmani (Sociology)
Mentees: Leonardo Gonzalez and Satyam Sharma
College For All? College Non-Completion and the Reproduction of Inequity in U.S. Higher Education
Mentor: Sarah Payne (Sociology)
Mentees: Maya Hernandez Reza and Lizbeth Flores
Domestic Outsourcing in the United States: 1979-2019
Mentor: Kelly Quinn (Sociology)
Mentees: Jamie Ha and Emily Miles
New Agriculture Frontiers: Land, Labor, and Sovereignty in the Northwest Territories, Canada
Mentor: Mindy Price
Mentee: Angela Belulia
The Co-Construction of Gender and Autism in Medical Discourse
Mentor: Emily Ruppel (Sociology)
Mentees: Alexandra Ward and Zoe Anderson
Settler Colonialism and American Political Development: A Congressional Analysis
Mentor: Mary Shi (Sociology)
Mentees: Mark Yoo, Salvador Uribe, and Norma Garcia
The Rise of Smart Prisons: Understanding the Duality of Communication Technologies
Mentor: Maria Smith (Sociology)
Mentees: Ana Navidad Rayon and Graciela Serrato
The Changing Faces of Vietnamese Womanhood: From Warriors to Mothers
Mentor: Phung Su (Sociology)
Mentees: Vanessa Urrutia and Cristina Acosta Navarro
Investigating the role of family members in the demand for maternal care in rural India
Mentor: Pooja Suri (Public Health)
Mentees: Ashley Santos and Julio Ornelas
The Reparative Circuits of Second World War Confinement Camp Preservation: Hawai?i, British Columbia and Alaska in Context
Mentor: Desiree Valadares (Architecture)
Mentees: JP Pina, Rungsiri Upradit, and Laishaa Maciel
Ethnic Mobility in Mexico
Mentor: Enrique Valencia López (Education)
Mentees: Michael Garcia and Ariel Alba
Languaging “To Be” Neoliberal: Understanding the Ideological Practices of the Naturalization Process
Mentor: V de la Vega (Information)
Mentees: Jennifer Ramirez, Ananya Kapur, and Naz Shakur
Optimizing the Numbers Game: How Lovehackers Create and Moralize Dating Spreadsheets
Mentor: Skyler Wang (Sociology)
Mentee: Long Ly
How Exclusionary Conceptions of the Working Class Limit Support for the Left
Mentor: Alan Yan (Political Science)
Mentees: Isabel Cholbi and Alexander Davies-Morris