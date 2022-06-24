Student Opportunities
IRLE provides funding, training, publishing opportunities, and community for emerging graduate and undergraduate labor scholars. Explore opportunities below.
Funding Opportunities
IRLE and its affiliated centers provide annual funding opportunities for graduate students conducting research on labor and employment issues.
Dissertation Fellowship
IRLE offers $7,500 per semester and resident tuition and fees for students nearing completion of a dissertation related to IRLE’s mission.
Read More
Graduate Research Awards
IRLE provides flexible funds (up to $6,000) to qualified masters and doctoral students to advance student research projects.
Read More
CPL Graduate Fellowship Grants
The California Policy Lab (CPL) invites applications for fellowships to work on research projects using California administrative data or other CPL datasets. The fellowship grant is $10,000.
Read More
Social Sciences Research Pathways
Social Sciences Research Pathways (SSRP) is a yearlong paid research development program that connects undergraduate students with graduate student and faculty mentors to conduct hands-on social science research.
“Having mentees really forced me to put together a plan for my dissertation, and make real advances in my own work. I also learned how to explain my work and teach research skills to a small team.”
— 2021-2022 SSRP Mentor
Faculty-Led Research Cohorts
IRLE supports a range of faculty-led cohorts of student researchers exploring urgent issues in the social sciences. IRLE funding provides opportunities for faculty to engage paid undergraduate students in their research.
Labor Education
Labor Studies at Cal
This collection of Labor Center courses and programming invites students to explore the histories and contemporary realities of the U.S. labor movement while gaining hands-on experience in the field with unions, worker centers, and community organizations.
Read More
Labor and Employment Courses
Each semester, we compile a list of undergraduate and graduate labor-related courses across campus.
Check out Berkeley’s Fall 2024 offerings.
Read More
Labor Summer
Spend your summer learning about social and economic justice and exploring the intersections of race, class, gender, and immigration in the labor movement! Coordinated by the Labor Center, Labor Summer is a full-time, PAID, intensive eight-week internship program designed to train the next generation of labor and community leaders.
Read More
Solidarity Spring
Solidarity Spring is a hands-on, paid service and community learning “alternative” spring break experience offered by the UC Berkeley Labor Center for students! Solidarity Spring aims to introduce undergraduates to labor and community organizing through workshops, labor mobilizations, and art and cultural experiences on and off campus.
Read More
Student Publication Series
As part of IRLEs goal to advance the next generation of labor and employment scholars, our Student Research Brief series highlights student-led academic research conducted by UC Berkeley graduate and undergraduate students.