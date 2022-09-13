News and Featured Research
Funding Opportunity for Early Career UC Berkeley Scholars
The Family Policy Hub is offering $10K–$30K grants to Berkeley grad students, postdocs & junior faculty evaluating the effects of family policies on reducing racial inequities. The next review date is April 18.
Apply Today
Minimum Wages and Monopsony Power Conference
June 6, 2025•Alumni House
This upcoming conference honors the career of Dr. Michael Reich, chair of CWED, professor of emeritus of Economics, and former director of IRLE, on his upcoming 80th birthday and after 51 years of teaching, research and service at UC Berkeley.
Learn More