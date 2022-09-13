Home Page

News and Featured Research

P4a Family Hub Announcement

Funding Opportunity for Early Career UC Berkeley Scholars

The Family Policy Hub is offering $10K–$30K grants to Berkeley grad students, postdocs & junior faculty evaluating the effects of family policies on reducing racial inequities. The next review date is April 18.

Apply Today

CWED Conference Minimum Wages & Monopsony Power Conference 2025 June 6, 2025 at UC Berkeley’s Alumni House We are pleased to announce the Minimum Wages and Monopsony Power conference, hosted by Michael Reich, chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics (CWED) at IRLE.

Minimum Wages and Monopsony Power Conference

June 6, 2025Alumni House

This upcoming conference honors the career of Dr. Michael Reich, chair of CWED, professor of emeritus of Economics, and former director of IRLE, on his upcoming 80th birthday and after 51 years of teaching, research and service at UC Berkeley.

Learn More

UC Berkeley Labor Center: 60 Years Strong surrounded by a photocollage of students and workers holding protest signs

Labor Center 60th Anniversary Gala

Join the Labor Center on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to celebrate 60 years of advancing workers’ rights and building worker power.

Reserve Tickets

