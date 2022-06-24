Faculty Resources
IRLE provides funding, grant management, publishing opportunities, and community for Berkeley labor scholars. Explore opportunities below.
Faculty Research Awards
IRLE provides flexible funds (up to $30,000) to support and advance UC Berkeley faculty research projects.
Research Support
IRLE staff have deep expertise in grants management, communications, and human resources. We partner with faculty affiliates to navigate the administrative and outreach aspects of their research. To become a faculty affiliate, contact irle@berkeley.edu.
Staffing Support
IRLE provides hiring and staffing support for faculty affiliates who are leading labor and employment related research projects. This includes recruiting project staff, postdocs, and graduate and undergraduate student researchers. For more information, please contact irle@berkeley.edu.
Learn more.
“IRLE’s support has been pivotal in helping me to involve first-generation undergraduate students in my research.”
— David J. Harding, Professor of Sociology and Underground Scholars research cohort advisor
Train and Mentor the Next Generation of Labor Scholars
IRLE provides opportunities for faculty to engage paid undergraduate students in their research. By providing funding and training for students, we aim to create a more diverse pipeline of future labor scholars.
Publish with IRLE
Faculty are invited to publish and disseminate relevant working papers, policy briefs, and peer-reviewed articles on our website. Learn more about our various publication series below.
Host a Visiting Scholar
Our Visiting Scholars Program provides logistical support, work space, and community for emerging and established scholars who come to the Berkeley campus to work on independent research projects that contribute to the study of labor and employment issues.