Policy Briefs

IRLE’s Policy Brief series is aimed at translating the academic research of our faculty affiliates and campus researchers to a policy audience. We distribute briefs to policymakers and journalists.

Gig driver pay standards in Massachusetts, Minnesota and California

June 12, 2024By Michael Reich

Potential Policy Confounds of Minimum Wage Employment Estimates

January 29, 2024By Michael Reich

The Economic Effects of a $21.25 Minimum Wage in New York by 2026

March 2, 2023By Michael Reich

An $18 Minimum Wage for California

June 28, 2022By Michael Reich

The Limits of Ban-the-Box Legislation

March 14, 2022By Christopher Herring and Sandra Susan Smith

Ensuring Alt-Labor Sustainability

May 21, 2020By Lisa McCorkell

Framing the Case for Supporting Immigrants

November 8, 2019By Lisa McCorkell and Sara Hinkley

Retaining Teachers of Color to Improve Student Outcomes

September 9, 2019By Sara Hinkley and Lisa McCorkell