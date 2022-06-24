Publications Policy Briefs IRLE’s Policy Brief series is aimed at translating the academic research of our faculty affiliates and campus researchers to a policy audience. We distribute briefs to policymakers and journalists. Gig driver pay standards in Massachusetts, Minnesota and California June 12, 2024 • By Michael Reich Potential Policy Confounds of Minimum Wage Employment Estimates January 29, 2024 • By Michael Reich The Economic Effects of a $21.25 Minimum Wage in New York by 2026 March 2, 2023 • By Michael Reich An $18 Minimum Wage for California June 28, 2022 • By Michael Reich The Limits of Ban-the-Box Legislation March 14, 2022 • By Christopher Herring and Sandra Susan Smith Ensuring Alt-Labor Sustainability May 21, 2020 • By Lisa McCorkell Framing the Case for Supporting Immigrants November 8, 2019 • By Lisa McCorkell and Sara Hinkley Retaining Teachers of Color to Improve Student Outcomes September 9, 2019 • By Sara Hinkley and Lisa McCorkell More Publications