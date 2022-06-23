Visiting Scholars Program

Each year, IRLE hosts Visiting Scholars and Visiting Student Researchers from universities around the world.

Our Visiting Scholars Program provides logistical support, work space, and community to emerging and established scholars who come to the Berkeley campus to work on independent research projects that contribute to the study of labor and employment issues.

IRLE-sponsored Visiting Scholars and Student Researchers are eligible for office space in the IRLE building, contingent upon availability. Visitors are also encouraged to participate in IRLE’s weekly Visiting Scholars Seminar Series held in the Fall and Spring Semesters. 

IRLE is pleased to work with UC Berkeley Faculty interested in inviting a visitor to our campus. 

We also welcome invitations directly from Scholars. Appointments are not compensated, and applicants must have a UC Berkeley faculty sponsor in order to apply.

Appointment Types

Visitors are welcome at IRLE throughout various stages of their research development. There are two primary appointment types:

Visiting Scholars (VS) are individuals who possess a Ph.D. or its equivalent, and whose primary purpose for residence on the Berkeley campus is to conduct independent research. The length of stay for a Visiting Scholar is at least one month and, normally, not more than two years.

Visiting Student Researchers (VSR) are individuals who are currently enrolled in a degree program and are working to obtain a degree. Generally, Visiting Student Researchers must hold a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent. The length of stay for a Visiting Student Researcher is at least one month and, normally, not more than one year.

“During my time at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE) I was exposed to cutting edge interdisciplinary research on labor issues both in California and beyond. These exposures made me grow at a scholarly and human level. IRLE’s thematic vibrancy is matched by the institute’s commitment to enacting change and improving the lives of California workers irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, and/or (lack of) legal status. I recommend anyone interested in the beat of labor issues at the local, state or federal level to apply for a visiting position at IRLE.”

– Johanna Schenner, 2020-21 IRLE visiting scholar

Overview for UC Berkeley faculty members interested in hosting a Visiting Scholar or Visiting Student Researcher

Overview for scholars or student researchers at other universities interested in visiting IRLE

Current and Past Visiting Scholars