Visiting Scholars Program Each year, IRLE hosts Visiting Scholars and Visiting Student Researchers from universities around the world.

Our Visiting Scholars Program provides logistical support, work space, and community to emerging and established scholars who come to the Berkeley campus to work on independent research projects that contribute to the study of labor and employment issues.

IRLE-sponsored Visiting Scholars and Student Researchers are eligible for office space in the IRLE building, contingent upon availability. Visitors are also encouraged to participate in IRLE’s weekly Visiting Scholars Seminar Series held in the Fall and Spring Semesters.

IRLE is pleased to work with UC Berkeley Faculty interested in inviting a visitor to our campus.

We also welcome invitations directly from Scholars. Appointments are not compensated, and applicants must have a UC Berkeley faculty sponsor in order to apply.

Appointment Types Visitors are welcome at IRLE throughout various stages of their research development. There are two primary appointment types: Visiting Scholars (VS) are individuals who possess a Ph.D. or its equivalent, and whose primary purpose for residence on the Berkeley campus is to conduct independent research. The length of stay for a Visiting Scholar is at least one month and, normally, not more than two years. Visiting Student Researchers (VSR) are individuals who are currently enrolled in a degree program and are working to obtain a degree. Generally, Visiting Student Researchers must hold a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent. The length of stay for a Visiting Student Researcher is at least one month and, normally, not more than one year.

“During my time at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE) I was exposed to cutting edge interdisciplinary research on labor issues both in California and beyond. These exposures made me grow at a scholarly and human level. IRLE’s thematic vibrancy is matched by the institute’s commitment to enacting change and improving the lives of California workers irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, and/or (lack of) legal status. I recommend anyone interested in the beat of labor issues at the local, state or federal level to apply for a visiting position at IRLE.” – Johanna Schenner, 2020-21 IRLE visiting scholar

Overview for UC Berkeley faculty members interested in hosting a Visiting Scholar or Visiting Student Researcher

Requesting a Visitor Expand and Hide Faculty who wish to sponsor a visitor should send an e-mail to IRLEs Associate Director, Lori Ospina: lori.ospina@berkeley.edu. Please include the name and institution of the Scholar you would like to host, along with the dates for which you’d like to host them and their contact information. Once approved, the IRLE team will follow up with them directly to help them submit their detailed application materials. Timeline Expand and Hide IRLE recommends that all international visitor appointments that require Visa sponsorship be submitted at least six months in advance. The visa sponsorship process is time consuming so we suggest this amount of advance time to ensure we can meet the proposed dates. Appointments not requiring a visa should be submitted at least 3 months in advance (however, spaces are limited so it is helpful to submit the request earlier). Host Visa Requirements Expand and Hide Faculty who wish to sponsor International Visitors can review the J-1 Faculty Host Agreement to better understand the host requirements Hosting Fees Expand and Hide Faculty hosts are not expected to cover the costs of their visitors. Visitors are expected to cover their own University Services Fees. International visitors requiring Visa sponsorship are also required to cover any of their own Visa related charges. Hosts are permitted to cover costs for their visitors if they would like to do so.

Overview for scholars or student researchers at other universities interested in visiting IRLE How to Apply to be a Visitor Expand and Hide In order to be considered for an IRLE sponsored visitor appointment, please contact IRLE@berkeley.edu. Please include the following information: Name of your UC Berkeley faculty sponsor, including their email address

Proposed dates for your visit/appointment

Current CV

A brief description of the research you will focus on during your visit

Applicants must indicate their source of funding while visiting Berkeley, e.g. sabbatical pay, scholarship, government funding, personal funds, etc. Timeline Expand and Hide IRLE recommends that all international visitor appointments that require Visa sponsorship be submitted at least six months in advance. The visa sponsorship process is time consuming so we suggest this amount of advance time to ensure we can meet the proposed dates. Appointments not requiring a visa should be submitted at least 3 months in advance (however, spaces are limited so it is helpful to submit the request earlier). Visa Requirements Expand and Hide International scholars entering the U.S. for the purpose of a Visiting Scholar or Visiting Student Researcher appointment must be on a J-1 visa or F-1 visa. Once an application is accepted by IRLE, we will contact the applicant to review visa requirements and help them initiate the formal application process. Please note IRLE supports visitors through the process, but Visa applications are managed by the Berkeley International Office. Please see the J-1 Process Overview for detailed information. Fees Expand and Hide All Visitors are required to cover a mandatory University Services Fees. International visitors requiring Visa sponsorship are also required to cover any Visa-related charges. For Spring 2024, the University fees are: $1,000 University Services Fee For Spring 2024, Visa-Related Fees (If visa sponsorship is required) $600 Visa Processing Fee