Visiting Scholars Program
Each year, IRLE hosts Visiting Scholars and Visiting Student Researchers from universities around the world.
Our Visiting Scholars Program provides logistical support, work space, and community to emerging and established scholars who come to the Berkeley campus to work on independent research projects that contribute to the study of labor and employment issues.
IRLE-sponsored Visiting Scholars and Student Researchers are eligible for office space in the IRLE building, contingent upon availability. Visitors are also encouraged to participate in IRLE’s weekly Visiting Scholars Seminar Series held in the Fall and Spring Semesters.
IRLE is pleased to work with UC Berkeley Faculty interested in inviting a visitor to our campus.
We also welcome invitations directly from Scholars. Appointments are not compensated, and applicants must have a UC Berkeley faculty sponsor in order to apply.
Appointment Types
Visitors are welcome at IRLE throughout various stages of their research development. There are two primary appointment types:
Visiting Scholars (VS) are individuals who possess a Ph.D. or its equivalent, and whose primary purpose for residence on the Berkeley campus is to conduct independent research. The length of stay for a Visiting Scholar is at least one month and, normally, not more than two years.
Visiting Student Researchers (VSR) are individuals who are currently enrolled in a degree program and are working to obtain a degree. Generally, Visiting Student Researchers must hold a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent. The length of stay for a Visiting Student Researcher is at least one month and, normally, not more than one year.
“During my time at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE) I was exposed to cutting edge interdisciplinary research on labor issues both in California and beyond. These exposures made me grow at a scholarly and human level. IRLE’s thematic vibrancy is matched by the institute’s commitment to enacting change and improving the lives of California workers irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, and/or (lack of) legal status. I recommend anyone interested in the beat of labor issues at the local, state or federal level to apply for a visiting position at IRLE.”
– Johanna Schenner, 2020-21 IRLE visiting scholar
Overview for UC Berkeley faculty members interested in hosting a Visiting Scholar or Visiting Student Researcher
Faculty who wish to sponsor a visitor should send an e-mail to IRLEs Associate Director, Lori Ospina: lori.ospina@berkeley.edu. Please include the name and institution of the Scholar you would like to host, along with the dates for which you’d like to host them and their contact information. Once approved, the IRLE team will follow up with them directly to help them submit their detailed application materials.
IRLE recommends that all international visitor appointments that require Visa sponsorship be submitted at least six months in advance. The visa sponsorship process is time consuming so we suggest this amount of advance time to ensure we can meet the proposed dates. Appointments not requiring a visa should be submitted at least 3 months in advance (however, spaces are limited so it is helpful to submit the request earlier).
Faculty who wish to sponsor International Visitors can review the J-1 Faculty Host Agreement to better understand the host requirements
Faculty hosts are not expected to cover the costs of their visitors. Visitors are expected to cover their own University Services Fees. International visitors requiring Visa sponsorship are also required to cover any of their own Visa related charges.
Hosts are permitted to cover costs for their visitors if they would like to do so.
Overview for scholars or student researchers at other universities interested in visiting IRLE
In order to be considered for an IRLE sponsored visitor appointment, please contact IRLE@berkeley.edu. Please include the following information:
- Name of your UC Berkeley faculty sponsor, including their email address
- Proposed dates for your visit/appointment
- Current CV
- A brief description of the research you will focus on during your visit
- Applicants must indicate their source of funding while visiting Berkeley, e.g. sabbatical pay, scholarship, government funding, personal funds, etc.
IRLE recommends that all international visitor appointments that require Visa sponsorship be submitted at least six months in advance. The visa sponsorship process is time consuming so we suggest this amount of advance time to ensure we can meet the proposed dates. Appointments not requiring a visa should be submitted at least 3 months in advance (however, spaces are limited so it is helpful to submit the request earlier).
International scholars entering the U.S. for the purpose of a Visiting Scholar or Visiting Student Researcher appointment must be on a J-1 visa or F-1 visa. Once an application is accepted by IRLE, we will contact the applicant to review visa requirements and help them initiate the formal application process.
Please note IRLE supports visitors through the process, but Visa applications are managed by the Berkeley International Office. Please see the J-1 Process Overview for detailed information.
All Visitors are required to cover a mandatory University Services Fees. International visitors requiring Visa sponsorship are also required to cover any Visa-related charges.
For Spring 2024, the University fees are:
- $1,000 University Services Fee
For Spring 2024, Visa-Related Fees (If visa sponsorship is required)
- $600 Visa Processing Fee
Current and Past Visiting Scholars
Petter Berg
Sweden Stockholm School of Economics
Petter Berg is a PhD candidate in Economics at the Stockholm School of Economics. He works primarily with topics related to education, labor and development economics, with a particular focus on education markets. Currently, he is working on the efficiency and equity of charter high school markets in Sweden. He is sponsored by Christopher Walters and will be visiting IRLE from October 2024 to March 2025.
Davi Bhering
France Paris School of Economics
Davi Bhering is a PhD student at the Paris School of Economics. His research focuses on tax policy in developing countries, especially on firms. He is currently working on the design of differentiated indirect tax rates and the interconnection between the offshore behavior of firms and their owners.
Ana Bottega
Brazil University of São Paulo
Ana Bottega is a PhD Candidate in Economics at the University of São Paulo (USP). In 2023, she was a visiting student at the Industrial Relations Section at Princeton University and later at the Center of Latin American Studies at Cambridge University. Her research interests lie at the intersection of public finance, development economics, and labor economics. Her ongoing projects focus on personal and corporate income tax reforms, investigating how they shape firm behavior, trade flows, and inequalities.
In 2024, Ana began serving as an advisor to the international taxation agenda of the G20 Presidency at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Brazil. In this role, she is primarily responsible for negotiating the coordination of effective global taxation on the super-rich.
She will be visiting UC Berkeley during the 2024/2025 academic year.
Federica Braccioli
Austria WU Vienna University of Economics and Business
Federica is an Assistant Professor at WU Vienna University of Economics and Business. She received her Ph.D. in Economics from the Institute of Economics and Econometrics at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, in September 2023. Her research on Political Economy focuses on contract enforcement institutions, organized crime, and its persistence. Her work on Labour Economics concentrates on the effect of choosing a college major on labour market outcomes. Federica will be at IRLE in from end of January 2025 to end of February 2025.
Luiz Cantarelli
Brazil University of São Paulo
Luiz Cantarelli is a PhD student in Political Science at the University of São Paulo. His main research interests are fiscal policy, inequality, and tax policy. His recent research investigates the impacts of Covid-19 on fiscal policy and progressive taxation. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from May 2024 to December March 2025.
Elin Colmsjö
Denmark University of Copenhagen
Elin Colmsjö is a PhD student at the University of Copenhagen and an affiliated doctoral student at the Danish Central Bank. Her research interests lie in household finance and inequality. She currently uses administrative data to investigate the impact of early intergenerational wealth transfers on lifelong housing wealth accumulation and business ownership among recipients. Elin is sponsored by Hillary Hoynes and will be a visiting researcher at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE) from September 2024 to March 2025.
Alice Chiochetti
France Paris School of Economics
Alice Chiocchetti is a PhD student at the Paris School of Economics working in the field of international public finance. Her research revolves around the study of profit shifting of multinational firms and the challenges linked to the taxation of extractive firms for resource-rich countries. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez for the fall semester.
Elie Gerschel
Switzerland University of Zürich
Elie Gerschel is a PhD student in Economics at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. His research interests lie in environmental, labor and macroeconomics, with an emphasis on the redistributive aspects of the green transition. He studies how labor market trajectories are affected by energy consumption and prices using administrative data from France. Additionally, his work explores the impact of international trade in durable goods on pollution patterns across income levels and countries.
Rachel Gilbert
USA Tufts University
Rachel is a Ph.D. Candidate in Food and Nutrition Policy and Programs at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. Rachel’s research focuses on diet quality in low-income settings, particularly valuing household labor and its effect on food consumption and health. She will be at the IRLE from August 2024 to August 2025.
Giuseppe Grasso
Portugal University of Lisbon (ICS-ULisboa)
Giuseppe Grasso is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Lisbon (ICS-ULisboa). His main research interests lie in the fields of applied microeconometrics and labor economics. His recent work has focused on how skill demand responds to policy interventions and influences wage inequality. He is currently researching topics related to migration, firm policies, and labor market outcomes. Giuseppe holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Luxembourg and LISER (2023). He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2024 to August 2025.
Philipp Heil
Germany LMU Munich
Philipp Heil is a fourth-year PhD student at the University of Munich (LMU) and a junior economist at the ifo Institute. His research interests are in Macroeconomic and Public Finance, with particular interest in how economic agents react to various kinds of information. One of his current research projects investigates the demand of households for economic narratives and how these translate into changed beliefs and behavior. Another project studies the investment response of firms to information about the relative attractiveness of their location in a firm experiment. He is sponsored by Yuriy Gorodnichenko and will be at IRLE from January 2025 to April 2025.
Justyna Klejdysz
Germany LMU Munich
Justyna is a PhD student at LMU Munich and a junior economist at the ifo Institute. Her research interests lie in public economics, with a focus on taxation, social transfers, and attitudes toward public policies. She is also interested in the applications of natural language processing in economic research. In her ongoing work, she examines the preferential tax treatment of business owners, attitudes toward public and private debt, and the design of subsidies in the care market. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and is visiting IRLE in Spring 2025.
Johannes Kochems
Germany University of Cologne
Johannes Kochems is a PhD student in Economics at the University of Cologne, Germany. He is broadly interested in public economics, labor economics, and regional economics. In a current project, he investigates the fiscal effect of corporate profit shifting to local tax havens in Germany. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from January 2025 to May 2025.
Paul Lapinski
USA American University
Paul Lapinski is a 4th year PhD student in Economics at American University. He is interested in
public and labor economics with a focus on immigrant participation in the U.S. safety net. His
current work evaluates the labor and poverty effects of immigrants becoming tax credit eligible
and analyzes the effect of access to representation on outcomes for cases determining
immigrants’ legal status.
Norway Norwegian School of Economics
Qquillaccori García López is a third-year PhD candidate at the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH). She is affiliated with FAIR – CELE (the Centre for Empirical Labor Economics). She is broadly interested in labor and public economics, with a focus on social insurance and inequality. Her current research projects use Norwegian administrative data to study the impact of firm incentives in early retirement decisions and the impact of pension accrual for unpaid care work in households’ behavior after retirement. She is also working on a project about social security reform and formalization in the Spanish domestic services’ sector. She is sponsored by Hilary Hoynes and will be at the IRLE from September 2024 to May 2025.
Romaine Loubes
France Paris School of Economics
Romaine Loubes is a PhD candidate at the Paris School of Economics visiting UC Berkeley under the supervision of Pr. Mathilde Muñoz. She works on trade shocks and self-employment, specifically how the prevalence of self-employment in developing countries affect the incidence of trade policy, and how unpaid spousal labor within family businesses impacts trade shock vulnerability and resilience. Another part of her work examines the effects of trade shocks on domestic outsourcing in developed countries.
Romaine is also a coordinator for East and Southern Africa at the World Inequality Lab.
Bluebery Planterose
France Paris School of Economics
Bluebery is a Ph.D. candidate at the Paris School of Economics and École Normale Supérieure. His research focuses on public finance, taxation, and wealth inequality, with a particular interest in how government policies influence economic mobility and shape wealth distribution. His current projects examine the economic effects of inheritance and wealth taxation, the efficiency of public spending, and the political economy of carbon pricing. Bluebery employs administrative data and quasi-experimental methods to provide new insights into tax design and enforcement, with ongoing work exploring offshore real estate investments and international tax evasion. His research aims to inform equitable and effective economic policies in the face of globalization and rising inequality.
Johanna Roth
France Sciences Po Paris
Johanna Roth is a PhD candidate at Sciences Po Paris, specializing in labor economics with a focus on job search and unemployment. Her current research examines the role of soft skills in shaping the trajectories of unemployed individuals, as well as the impact of housing instability and homelessness on job search behavior and employment outcomes. Johanna is sponsored by Hilary Hoynes and will be at the IRLE from February 2025 to May 2025.
Sofia Schroeter
Switzerland University of Lausanne
Sofia is a PhD candidate in Economics at HEC Lausanne. Her research focuses on labor economics, public economics, and international trade. In previous work, she examined the impact of school closures on parental labor supply. Currently, she is investigating how the economic shock of the pandemic has affected occupational employment trajectories. Additionally, using Swiss administrative data, she is analyzing the effects of corporate taxation on export behavior. She is sponsored by Patrick Kline and will be at the IRLE from January to June 2025.
Théo Valentin-Roudil
Germany LMU Munich
Théo Valentin is a 3rd year PhD student at CREST (Institut Polytechnique de Paris). He is interested in Public Economics with a focus on taxation. He is currently working on the efficiency of scale-based policies targeting subsets of firms and their partial and general equilibrium effects.
Dominik Robert Wehr
Sweden Stockholm School of Economics
Dominik Wehr is a PhD student at the Stockholm School of Economics, specializing in labor economics and macroeconomics. His research explores the determinants of labor mobility and the role of search frictions in labor market competition, as well as the economic consequences of workplace stress. Dominik is sponsored by Benjamin Schoefer and will be a visiting scholar at IRLE from February to June 2025.
Martin Wiegand
Spain Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona
Martin Wiegand is a PhD candidate at Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain. His research focuses on labor economics and urban economics, with a particular interest in how public policies influence workers’ location choices. In his current project, Martin investigates how the design of unemployment benefits impacts the location decisions of jobseekers. He is sponsored by Enrico Moretti and will be visiting the IRLE from January to May 2025.
USA North Texas University
Xi Yang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at the University of North Texas. She was a Post-doctoral Research Fellow at the Lusk Center for Real Estate, University of Southern California. She received her Ph.D. in Economics from Johns Hopkins University. Her research interests lie in Labor Economics and Urban Economics, with a focus on urban, housing, and welfare policies and their broad economic impacts such as fertility and marriage, individual labor market outcomes, household financial well-being, and local economic growth.
Véra Zabrodina
USA University of Berkeley, California
Véra Zabrodina is a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Economics at the University of California, Berkeley, with a focus on labor economics, health economics and public finance. Véra’s research examines the functioning of insurance markets and transfer systems. In particular, she develops theoretical models and empirical tests to uncover sources of asymmetric information and their implications for the design of health and unemployment insurance. Véra earned her PhD in economics from the University of Basel, and her fellowship is funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation.
France CREST (Institut Polytechnique de Paris)
Maddalena Conte is a 3rd year PhD candidate at CREST (Institut Polytechnique de Paris), under the supervision of Benoit Schmutz (CREST) and Isabelle Mejean (Sciences Po). She is interested in economic geography, labor, migration and urban economics. Maddalena studies spatial inequalities in opportunities and the role of information frictions for mobility. Maddalena is visiting the Center for Labor Economics at the University of California Berkeley, hosted by Prof. Enrico Moretti, from March 2024 to May 2024.
Marcos Demetry
Sweden Linnaeus University
Marcos Demetry is a PhD student at Linnaeus University in Sweden. He is also an affiliated doctoral student at the Research Institute of Industrial Economics in Stockholm. His main interests lie in urban economics and segregation studies—more broadly, microeconometrics and policy evaluations. He is sponsored by Enrico Moretti and will be at IRLE (in Berkeley) from August to December 2023.
Giuseppe Di Giacomo
Switzerland Università della Svizzera Italiana
Giuseppe is a PhD candidate in Economics at Università della Svizzera italiana. He holds a Master in Economics and Economic Policy from the University of Bologna and successfully completed the Swiss Program for Beginning Doctoral Students in Economics hosted by the Swiss National Bank. He is currently visiting the department of Economics at the University of California, Berkeley. His research interests include Labor economics, automation, and tourism economics.
Gerard Domènech-Arumí
Belgium ECARES (Université Libre de Bruxelles)
Gerard Domènech-Arumí is a Postdoctoral Fellow at ECARES (Université Libre de Bruxelles). His work lies at the intersection of Public, Labor, and Urban Economics. His primary research agenda focuses on understanding the causal impacts of neighborhoods on outcomes such as perceptions, racial attitudes, and crime. He is also interested in the study of housing inequality and the evaluation of public policies. Gerard holds a PhD in Economics from Boston University (2021). He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from September to December 2023.
Malthe Elholm Jensen
Denmark Aarhus University
Malthe Jensen is a 3rd year PhD student at Aarhus University, Denmark. With an interest in labor and public economics, his work predominantly addresses issues related to inequality. Currently he studies the labor market effects of reducing commuting costs through tax incentives, and the dynamics of labor market sorting.
Agustín Faure
Germany LMU Munich
Agustín is a PhD candidate in economics at the LMU Munich in Germany. His research interests lie in the intersection of political economy and organizational economics (of the state), overlapping with topics related to personnel economics.
Jessica Fuchs
Germany University of Cologne
Jessica Fuchs is a graduate student at the University of Cologne. She is interested in Public and Labor Economics and will be conducting her Master’s thesis at IRLE from February to May 2024. Her current work investigates parameters in pension systems on labor supply and retirement choices.
Norway Norwegian School of Economics
Alexander Busch is a graduate student at Bonn University and a research associate at IZA with a background in Economics and Sociology. He is interested in industrial relations and education. Some of his current work explores the labour market consequences of a compressed education, the impact of teacher shortages on student outcomes, and the “strike dividend” for both workers and firms. He is sponsored by Benjamin Schoefer and will be at the IRLE from September 2023 to December 2023.
Belgium FNRS & UCLouvain
Antoine Germain is a PhD candidate at FNRS and UCLouvain, Belgium. His research focuses on public and welfare economics. He is interested in normative issues related to redistributive policies in labour markets. His current projects include a social welfare evaluation of basic income as well as the optimal regulation of leisure. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez will be visiting IRLE during Fall 2023.
Matías Gutiérrez Quintana
Chile Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
Matías Gutiérrez Quintana is a Master’s student in Economics at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. He is broadly interested in studies on migration, crime and industrial organization. Previous works have focused on the willingness to pay for crime reduction in Latin American countries and the United States and also on how a change in law in Chile affects the labor formality of migrants and how the academic performance of young people changes when they are exposed to the migrant phenomenon. Currently, his work focuses on understanding the consequences of migrant exoduses in Latin America. Gutiérrez is visiting with a scholarship and sponsorship from the Nucleo Milenio Migra. He will be at IRLE from April 2024 to May 2024.
Paul Lapinksi
USA American University, Washington D.C.
Paul Lapinski is a 4th year PhD student in Economics at American University. He is interested in public and labor economics with a focus on immigrant participation in the U.S. safety net. His current work evaluates the labor and poverty effects of immigrants becoming tax credit eligible and analyzes the effect of access to representation on outcomes for cases determining immigrants’ legal status.
Marcel Jochen Caesmann
Switzerland University of Zurich, Switzerland
Marcel Caesmann is a PhD student in Economics at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. His research interests lie in political economy, economic history, and cultural economics. Currently, he is working on the long-run formation of religious identities and their effect on economic behavior, including occupational choice and human capital investments. He further studies the impact of political protests on polarization and the effectiveness of censorship in curbing the spread of propaganda.
Elina Jussila
Finland Tampere University
Elina Jussila is a PhD student at Tampere University and a researcher at the Finnish Centre of Excellence in Tax Systems Research (FIT). Her research interests primarily lie in public, health, and labor economics, and she is currently working on three separate projects. The first project examines the determinants of physicians’ prescription behavior, with a specific focus on the differences between the public and private sectors. The second paper analyzes how various unexpected shocks coinciding with important events determining a young person’s future – such as parent’s early death or job loss during Finnish high school matriculation exams – affect individual-level outcomes in adulthood. The final project studies how the replacement rate of sickness allowance impacts sickness absences.
Mustafa Kaba
Germany Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods
Mustafa Kaba is a Senior Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods in Bonn. He received his PhD in Economics from the European University Institute. His research interests are in political economy and behavioral economics. More specifically, he focuses on understanding how beliefs, incentives, and institutional structures shape economic behavior and outcomes in policy-relevant settings using applied microeconometrics, field experiments, and large-scale representative survey experiments. He also works as a consultant for the World Bank and occasionally teaches econometrics at the Cologne Graduate School in Management, Economics and Social Sciences.
Austria Vienna University of Economics and Business
Anna Matzner is a PhD candidate in economics at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. Her research interests are in international economics and macroeconomics. In her current research projects, she focuses on the implications of climate policies and the energy transition for the macroeconomy and emphasizes the role of household and firm heterogeneity in the transmission process.
Ingrid Mikkelsen Semb
Norway University of Oslo
Ingrid Mikkelsen Semb is a Ph.D. candidate at the Department of Economics, University of Oslo. Her main research interests are within labor economics and economics of education. In her current work, she uses administrative data to study how college applications respond to affirmative action, as well as how affirmative action policies affect targeted and non-targeted groups. She is sponsored by Christopher Walters and will be at the IRLE from October 2023 to June 2024.
Matías Muñoz Fuentes
Switzerland University of Zurich
Matías Muñoz is a PhD Candidate at the University of Zurich. His research interests are in health and public economics, with a focus in insurance and developing countries. Currently, he is working on the trade-offs of public/private insurance provision, the effectiveness of primary care delivery, and the consequences of using markets to provide social insurance.
Damian Osterwalder
Switzerland University of Zurich
Damian Osterwalder is a PhD candidate at the University of Zurich. His research interests are in labor and public economic, with a focus on social insurance and job matching. Currently, he is working on the optimality of unemployment insurance systems in the presence of repeated unemployment, the business cycle dynamics of vacancies, and the long-run impact of short-time work programs using large-scale administrative data. His work on vacancy durations and entry wages was recently published in the Review of Economic Studies. Damian is sponsored by Benjamin Schoefer and will be at IRLE from September 2023 to April 2024.
Gabriele Patete
Switzerland University of Zurich
Gabriele Patete is a PhD candidate at the University of Zurich. His research interests are in macroeconomics and public economics. At the moment, he is studying new ways to improve the effectiveness of public intervention in dealing with economic inequality and firms’ market power. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from September 2023 to March 2024.
Lucas Ronconi
Argentina University of Buenos Aires & CONICET
Lucas Ronconi is a Professor of Economics at the University of Buenos Aires and Researcher at CONICET in Argentina. He is IZA and PEP non-resident research fellow; and has published in the areas of development, labor markets and political economy, particularly on enforcement of labor regulations in less developed countries.
Florian Schoner
Germany LMU Munich
Florian Schoner is a third-year PhD student at the University of Munich (LMU) and a junior economist at the ifo Institute. In his research on education and labor economics, he focuses on determinants and consequences of individuals’ skill formation. In one of his projects, he estimates the effect of grading student behavior in the classroom on students’ academic achievement, non-cognitive skills, and school-to-work transition. In another project, he and a team of co-authors exploit resumé data to investigate how skill sets differ across demographic groups and the implications of these differences for individuals’ labor market outcomes. Finally, he studies workers’ beliefs about the labor market returns to firm training in light of technological change.
Erkka Silvennoinen
Finland Tampere University
Erkka Silvennoinen is a third-year PhD student in Economics at Tampere University and part of the Finnish Centre of Excellence in Tax Systems Research group. His primary research interests lie in the field of applied microeconometrics and public economics, with a specific focus on the evaluation of tax and subsidy policies. Currently, his research covers the analysis of a first-time homebuyer’s (real estate) transfer tax exemption and the impact of local property taxes on firm behavior. His visit at UC Berkeley is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and he will be at IRLE from August 2023 to May 2024.
Théo Valentin
France CREST (Institut Polytechnique de Paris)
Théo Valentin is a 2nd year PhD student at CREST (Institut Polytechnique de Paris). He is interested in Public Economics with a focus on taxation. He is currently working on the efficiency of scale-based policies targeting subsets of firms and their partial and general equilibrium effects.
Linda Wu
England University College London & Stone Center at UCL
Linda Wu is a PhD candidate at University College London and a PhD scholar at the Stone Center at UCL. Her fields of interest are public finance and labor economics. She uses administrative data to study questions related to wealth transfers and inequality. Her ongoing projects investigate behavioral responses to estate taxation and capital taxation, as well as resource misallocation and nepotism in family businesses.
Lukas Delgado-Prieto
Spain UC3M
Lukas Delgado-Prieto is a Ph.D. candidate at UC3M in Madrid. He is broadly interested in applied microeconomics and labor economics, with a focus on questions related to migration, minimum wages, and monopsony. His recent work has focused on the differential impacts of the Venezuelan immigration in the informal and formal labor markets of Colombia, and on the role that firms play in determining the impact of immigration on native workers. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2022 to December 2022.
Amory Gethin
France Paris School of Economics
Amory Gethin is a third-year PhD candidate at the Paris School of Economics and a research fellow at the World Inequality Lab. His research focuses on the study of economic inequality and political conflict from a comparative and historical perspective. He co-created the World Political Cleavages and Inequality Database (http://wpid.world), with Clara Martínez-Toledano and Thomas Piketty, which provides internationally comparable data on political divides around the world. Their book Political Cleavages and Social Inequalities (Harvard University Press, 2022) explores the conditions under which conflicts over inequality have become politically represented in 50 contemporary democracies. In his current work, he investigates the role that public goods have played in reducing global poverty in the past decades.
Jan Gromadzki
Poland SGH Warsaw School of Economics
Jan Gromadzki is a PhD student at the SGH Warsaw School of Economics and a researcher at the Institute for Structural Research in Warsaw (IBS). His interests lie in labor economics, political economy, and economic history. He is currently studying the effects of unconditional cash transfers on labor supply and poverty, political consequences of wealth inequality, and the role of peer effects in LGBTQ coming out decisions. He is sponsored by Gabriel Zucman and will be at the IRLE from August to December 2022.o May 2022.
Sebastian Hager
Germany University of Munich (LMU)
Sebastian Hager is a fourth-year PhD student at the University of Munich (LMU). In his research on labor economics and political economy, he focus on three fields. First, he does research in the economics of discrimination, and in labour economics more widely. In one of his projects, for example, he estimates the effects of superiors’ gender attitudes on women’s career outcomes. Second, he studies both the origins and the consequences of national identity. In the specific setting of the multi-ethnic Austro-Hungarian Empire, he investigates how interethnic experiences changed people’s identity and behavior. Third, he is interested in how attitudes, social norms, and political narratives spread.
Christian Philip Hoeck
Denmark University of Copenhagen
Christian Philip Hoeck is a PhD Candidate at the Department of Economics at the University of Copenhagen and a PhD Resident Fellow at Danmarks Nationalbank. His research focuses are macro and labor economics. He is currently studying how labor market tightness affects wages using detailed vacancy data and the sources of employer wage-setting power using matched survey and administrative data. He is sponsored by Benjamin Schoefer and will be at IRLE from January 2023 to May 2023.
Salla Kalin
Finland University of Helsinki
Salla Kalin is a 4th year PhD student at the University of Helsinki, Helsinki Graduate School of Economics. She is also part of the Finnish Centre of Excellence in Tax Systems Research group. She is working on three separate projects during her stay at IRLE. The first project looks into taxation driven migration decisions: do Finns move away because of high taxes in Finland? The second project concerns the labor supply of university students. This project also analyzes the impact of combining working and studying to academic performance of students. The third project analyzes the introduction of a disregard that allowed people on unemployment benefits to accept short-term working periods without them affecting their unemployment benefits. The question is, how does this affect the labor supply. All three projects utilize high quality Finnish admin data.
Alice Lapeyre
France CREST/ENSAE
Alice Lapeyre is a PhD candidate in Economics at CREST/ENSAE. Her work is at the intersection between public and labor economics. She uses large survey and exhaustive administrative data to study how firms adjust their labor demand to shocks and to study short-time work policies. Alice is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will stay at IRLE for the Fall 2022 semester.
Ségal Le Guern Herry
France Sciences Po
Ségal Le Guern Herry is a PhD candidate in Economics at Sciences Po and a Fulbright visiting Scholar at UC Berkeley. His research – conducted under the supervision of Gabriel Zucman and Jean Marc Robin – investigates issues related to public economics, economics of taxation and applied microeconomics. He is particularly interested in tax evasion and its implications for tax progressivity and inequality.
Lukas Lehner
United Kingdom University of Oxford
Lukas Lehner is a PhD candidate at the University of Oxford, where his research focuses on labour market policies. He conducts large-scale field experiments on active labor market policies including the Marienthal job guarantee pilot scheme. He also studies wage dynamics, and has founded the Oxford Supertracker: The Global Directory of COVID Policy Trackers and Surveys.
His research has been featured by the Financial Times, CNN, Forbes and Nature in print and by ARTE, ZDF and ORF on TV. He has been awarded the Barnett Prize for the best paper at DSPI, University of Oxford, a Horowitz Foundation for Social Policy Grant and the UC Berkeley Fellowship of the Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation. Prior to his doctoral studies, he worked as an economist at the OECD and the International Labour Organization.
Giulia La Mattina
United States University of South Florida
Giulia La Mattina is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of South Florida and a Research Fellow at IZA. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Boston University and a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Economics from Bocconi University. Her research interests are in labor and public economics, with a focus on the economics of the family and gender. Her current work explores factors that contribute to gender-based violence in both low-income and high-income settings.
Kevin Parra Ramirez
France Sciences Po
Kevin Parra Ramirez is a third-year PhD candidate at Sciences-Po Paris and a research economist at the French central bank. His research focuses on the study of tax evasion and avoidance, with a particular emphasis on the role of banks as both intermediaries and actors in those practices. He also works on the effects of international reforms aimed at tackling tax evasion. He was previously a Scientific Advisor at the French Council of Economic analysis – an independent advisory body to the French Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance – on the subjects of taxation and international dependencies.
Eléonore Richard
France Paris School of Economics
Eléonore is a 3rd year PhD student at Paris School of Economics and EHESS. Her research focuses on the measurement of poverty in developed countries. Her first working paper, “Who Feels Poor? Transitions into Poverty and Subjective Well-Being”, shows evidence of a meaningful monetary poverty threshold at 80% of the median income, which is consistent with individuals’ well-being. More generally, she is interested in the determinants of poverty and extreme disadvantage, and the policy tools to fight against these phenomena.
David Phillips
United States University of Notre Dame
David Phillips is a Research Professor in the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities (LEO) and the Department of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. His research focuses on poverty, particularly as it relates to low-wage labor markets, crime, and housing. Prior to coming to Notre Dame, David received a Bachelor’s degree from Butler University, earned a PhD in Economics from Georgetown University, and worked at Hope College in Holland, Michigan.
Jon Piqueras
United Kingdom University College London
Jon Piqueras is a PhD candidate at University College London, and a PhD Scholar at the Stone Centre at UCL. His research interests are in labor and public economics. In his main work, he studies social insurance programs in good and bad times, paying special attention to the evolution of their insurance and redistribution value over the business cycle. Recent work also focuses on the effects of minimum wages.
Paul Schuele
Germany Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Paul Schüle is a PhD candidate at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and a junior Economist at the ifo Institute. His research focuses on topics in public economics and the measurement of equality of opportunity.
Daniel Weishaar
Germany University of Munich (LMU)
Daniel Weishaar is a PhD student at the Center for Economic Studies (CES) at the University of Munich (LMU). His research interests span from public economics and welfare economics to political economy and normative economics. With his research, he wants to contribute to the understanding of i) the measurement of different types of inequality, ii) the perceptions of these inequalities by citizens of different societies, iii) the optimal design of public policies that take the complex nature of inequalities into account, and iv) the broader consequences of such inequalities for societies. For this purpose, he combines theoretical insights from optimal tax models with empirical analyses that are based on existing (administrative) data and specially developed survey experiments. In Fall 2022, Daniel Weishaar was a visiting scholar at Columbia University and he is visiting University of California, Berkeley in Spring 2023.
Luis Bauluz
Germany University of Bonn
Pauline Carry
France CREST (ENSAE – Ecole Polytechnique)
Pauline Carry is a PhD candidate in economics at CREST (ENSAE – Ecole Polytechnique). Her research focuses on labor economics. She is interested in the effects of labor market institutions and regulations affecting work relationships.
Sébastien Laffitte
France ENS Paris-Saclay
Sébastien Laffitte is a Fulbright Doctoral Scholar and PhD student at the ENS Paris-Saclay. His work is at the crossroads of international economics and public finance. He is currently working on tax havens, tax avoidance and tax evasion. He is sponsored by Gabriel Zucman and will stay at IRLE from September 2021 to May 2022.
Claire LeRoy
France CREST, Ecole Polytechnique
Claire LeRoy is a PhD student at CREST, Ecole Polytechnique. Her research focuses on public economics. She is currently studying the issue of non take-up to social benefits from both an empirical and a theoretical perspective. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from January 2022 to June 2022.
Mariele Macaluso
Italy University of Bologna
Mariele Macaluso is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Bologna. She is currently focusing on the impact of institutional and technological changes on the labour market, especially related to migration and gender inequality. She is sponsored by Irene Bloemraad and will be at IRLE from January to April 2022.
Olatz Román
Italy European University Institute in Florence
Olatz Román is a PhD candidate at the European University Institute in Florence. She is currently working on topics in the fields of family and spatial economics. Her sponsor is Enrico Moretti and she will be at IRLE from January 2022 until May 2022.
Ingrid Semb
Norway University of Oslo
Ingrid Semb is a PhD student at the University of Oslo. Her main research interests are within economics of education and health. Currently she is studying effects of grading policies in higher education. She is sponsored by Christopher Walters and will be at IRLE from September 2021 to June 2022.
Thiago Silva Patto
Brazil Insper Institute of Research – Sao Paulo
Thiago Patto is a PhD student from the Insper Institute of Research – Sao Paulo. His research is focused on the relationship between wages and employment density.
Ulrike Unterhofer
Switzerland University of Basel, Switzerland
Ulrike Unterhofer is a PhD student at the University of Basel, Switzerland. She is currently studying topics related to active labor market policies and labor supply. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January to March 2022.
Véra Zabrodina
Switzerland University of Basel, Switzerland
Véra Zabrodina is a PhD student in economics at the University of Basel. She currently studies how individuals respond to the economic incentives created by health insurance, unemployment insurance, and income taxation systems. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at IRLE from January 2022 to March 2022.
Lily Zechner
Austria University of Graz (Austria)
Lily Zechner is a recipient of a DOC Fellowship of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and Doctoral Candidate in tax law at the University of Graz (Austria). She is conducting research at UC Berkeley as a Marshall Plan Foundation Fellow. Her research examines how various digital business models are treated under current tax rules, which largely refer to traditional legal categories predating the Internet era. Current projects explore how these rules are being enforced and how tax compliance and tax enforcement could be enhanced, with a focus on the European Union’s Value Added Tax in today’s “Platform Economy” and the role of platform operators and other intermediaries (third parties) in tax enforcement.
Kristoffer Berg
Norway University of Oslo
Kristoffer Berg is a PhD student at the University of Oslo. He is currently studying the relationship between optimal taxation and principles of fairness. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from August 2019 to July 2020.
Maximilian von Ehrlich
Switzerland University of Bern, Switzerland
Maximilian von Ehrlich is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Bern, Switzerland. He is currently studying spatial disparities and the effects of place-based policies, as well as the role of networks for mobility. He is sponsored by Patrick Kline and will be at IRLE from August 2019 to January 2020.
Aapo Kivinen
Finland Aalto University
Aapo Kivinen is a PhD student at Aalto University. He is currently studying the effects of technological change on skill demand and the relationship between social mobility and human capital development. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at IRLE from August 2019 to July 2020.
Tora Kjærnes Knutsen
Norway University of Oslo
Tora Knutsen is a PhD student at the University of Oslo. She is currently studying topics related to education, gender, and redistribution preferences. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at IRLE from August 2019 to May 2020.
Kjersti Misje Østbakken
Norway Institute for Social Research in Oslo
Kjersti Misje Østbakken is a senior research fellow at the Institute for Social Research in Oslo. She is currently studying the changing skills and health requirements in the labor market, and will investigate how automation, outsourcing and higher prevalence of non-standard employment affect the inclusion of workers with disabilities, poor health and/or low skills. She will be at IRLE from August 2019 to June 2020.
Andrea Petrella
Italy Bank of Italy
Andrea Petrella is an economist at Bank of Italy. He is currently studying firm location choices and their interplay with infrastructure networks. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August to December 2019.
Markus Ridder
Sweden Uppsala University
Markus Ridder is a PhD Student at Uppsala University. He is currently studying social mobility and inequality with a focus on human capital investment. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from September 2019 until February 2020.
Johanna Schenner
Schrödinger-fellow Institute for Research on Labor and Employment
Johanna K. Schenner is a Schrödinger-fellow at the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment. Her research interests include labor relations, supply chain governance and regulation. She is sponsored by James Lincoln and will be at IRLE from April 2019 until March 2021.
Enrico Rubolino
United Kingdom University of Essex
Enrico Rubolino is a PhD candidate at the University of Essex. He is currently studying behavioral responses to local income taxation and the effect of public policies on inequality and intergenerational mobility. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from September to December 2019.
Weibo Yan
China Xi’an Jiaotong University
Weibo Yan is a PhD candidate at Xi’an Jiaotong University. He is currently studying public economics. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at IRLE from August 2019 to August 2020.
Beatrice Boutchenik
France Paris Dauphine University
Beatrice Boutchenik is a PhD student at Paris Dauphine University. She is currently investigating school choice and social segregation in French schools. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from September 2018 to August 2019.
Serena Canaan
Lebanon American University of Beirut
Serena Canaan is an assistant professor in economics at the American University of Beirut. She is currently studying how school tracking affects students’ labor market opportunities, and how parental leave programs impact households and firms. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from September to December 2018.
Fabrizio Colella
Switzerland HEC – University of Lausanne
Fabrizio Colella is a PhD Candidate in Economics at HEC – University of Lausanne. His research focuses on understanding the role of information in the labor market; he is currently investigating how stating firms’ gender preferences affects the recruiting process. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2019 to July 2019.
Annabelle Doerr
Germany University of Basel
Annabelle Doerr is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Basel. She is currently studying the collaborative tax evasion in employee-employer relationships in private households. She is also working on the evaluation of active labor market policies in Germany. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2018 to August 2020.
Ciprian Domnisoru
United States UC Berkeley
Ciprian Domnisoru is a postdoctoral scholar at the UC Berkeley Economics department. He is currently studying the effect of school quality on intergenerational mobility. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from July 2018 to July 2020.
Antoine Ferey
France CREST, Ecole Polytechnique
Antoine Ferey is a PhD student at CREST, Ecole Polytechnique. His research in Public Economics focuses on the optimal design of tax and transfer systems and he is currently working on tax complexity. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at IRLE from August 2018 to December 2018.
Jack Fisher
United Kingdom London School of Economics and Political Science
Jack Fisher is a PhD candidate at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is currently studying public and behavioral economics. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2018 to May 2019.
Anna Frisone
Italy University of Bologna
Anna Frisone is a visiting researcher from the University of Bologna, pursuing her new postdoctoral project on the history of female unemployment in Western Europe after the 1973 oil crisis. Her work focuses on the intersection of class and gender, and her main research interests are labor history, oral history, gender history, second-wave feminism. She is sponsored by Professor James Vernon and will be at the IRLE from November 2018 to May 2019.
Lu Gai
China Shanghai Urban Construction Vocational College
Lu Gai is an associate professor at Shanghai Urban Construction Vocational College. She is currently studying labor ethics. She is sponsored by Katie Quan and and will be at the IRLE from August 2018 to August 2019.
Leopold Gossett
France
Leopold Gossett is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from January 2019 to June 2019.
Malka Guillot
Germany/France ETH Zürich
Malka Guillot is a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zürich. She is currently studying the behavioral responses of employers and employees to top labor income taxation. She is sponsored by Prof. Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from September 2018 to November 2018.
Nicolas Jannin
France Paris School of Economics
Nicolas Jannin is a PhD student at the Paris School of Economics. He is currently studying public economics. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from July 2018 to November 2018.
Marcos Hecksher
Brazil National School of Statistical Sciences (ENCE/IBGE)
Marcos Hecksher is a specialized advisor at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) and a PhD candidate at the National School of Statistical Sciences (ENCE/IBGE). He is currently studying income mobility and inequality in Brazil. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2018 to January 2019.
Johannes Kasinger
Germany Goethe University Frankfurt
Johannes Kasinger is a Ph.D. candidate at the Goethe University Frankfurt. He is currently studying the effects of cognitive limitations and attention scarcity on individual retirement planning and occupational choice, as well as their implications for the optimal design of tax-transfer systems. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from February 2019 to August 2019.
Melanie Khamis
USA Wesleyan University
Melanie Khamis is a visiting scholar from Wesleyan University. She is sponsored by professor David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2019 to March 2019.
Elira Kuka
United States Southern Methodist University
Elira Kuka is an Assistant Professor at Southern Methodist University. She is currently working on understanding how government policies affect individual behavior and family wellbeing. She is sponsored by Hilary Hoynes and will be at the IRLE from July 2018 to December 2018.
Raphaël Lardeux
France Cred University Paris II
Raphaël Lardeux is a PhD Student at Cred University Paris II and a public servant at the French National Statistical Institute (Insee). He is currently studying empirical public finance, tax misperception and the take-up of unemployment benefits. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from September 2018 to August 2019.
Juuso Mäkinen
Finland Aalto University
Juuso Mäkinen is a doctoral student at Aalto University. He is currently studying the impacts of local labor demand shocks on crime and how an expansion of public daycare affected the labor market outcomes of parents. He is sponsored by professor David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2018 to May 2019.
Steeve Marchand
Canada UC Berkeley
Steeve Marchand is a postdoctoral researcher at the UC Berkeley Economics department. He is currently working on various topics in labor economics and applied econometrics. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at IRLE from September 2018 to August 2020.
Christofer Schroeder
Canada Stockholm School of Economics
Christofer Schroeder is a visiting student researcher studying at the Stockholm School of Economics. He is sponsored by Hilary Hoynes and will be at the IRLE from February 2019 to July 2019.
Maximiliaan Thijssen
Norway University of Stavanger Business School
Maximiliaan Thijssen is a Ph.D. student in economics at the University of Stavanger Business School. He is currently studying topics related to early schooling and pre-schools. He is sponsored by David Card with funding from the Norwegian Research Council and will be at the IRLE from January 2019 to December 2019.
Toshiyuki Baba
Japan Hosei University Japan
Toshiyuki Baba is an economics professor at Hosei University Japan. He is currently studying the economic effects of the promotion of the automobile industry in developing countries. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from April 2017 through March 2018.
Niklas Blomqvist
Sweden Stockholm University
Niklas Blomqvist is a PhD Student at the Department of Economics, Stockholm University. He is currently researching empirical labor economics in the fields of immigration, education and the labor market. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2017 through February 2018.
Maria Brunborg Hoen
Norway Frisch Center/University of Oslo
Maria Brunborg Hoen is a PhD student at the Frisch Center/University of Oslo. She is currently researching labor migration. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2017 to December 2017.
Domenico Depalo
Italy Bank of Italy
Domenico Depalo is an economist at Bank of Italy. He is currently researching students’ return to education around the European Union. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2017 through April 2018.
Lisa Degalle
France Toulouse School of Economics
Lisa Degalle is a graduate student in Economics at Toulouse School of Economics. She is currently researching retirement savings and income in the US, and their ties to social security programs expenditure. She is sponsored by Nari Rhee and will be at the IRLE from September 2017 through May 2018.
Lori Kletzer
United States Colby College
Lori Kletzer is a professor at Colby College. She is currently researching the impacts of globalization on the domestic labor market and policy responses. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from September 2017 through May 2018.
Benno Koch
Germany LMU Munich
Benno Koch is a PhD student at the LMU Munich. He is currently researching the effects of work councils and the quality of apprenticeship training in Germany. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from March 2018 to August 2018.
David Loschiavo
Italy Bank of Italy
David Loschiavo is an economist at Bank of Italy. He is currently researching i) the nexus between income inequality and household debt; ii) the effects of urban agglomeration on subjective well-being. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2018 through July 2018.
Aleksandra Parteka
Poland Gdansk University of Technology
Aleksandra Parteka is an associate professor at Gdansk University of Technology (Gdansk, Poland) and senior Fulbright awardee. She is currently researching on labor market consequences of trade and global value chains. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from February 2018 through June 2018.
Filip Pertold
Czech Republic CERGE-EI and Charles University
Filip Pertold is a reasearcher at CERGE-EI and Charles University. He is currently working on various topics in gender, family and public economics. He is sponzored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from February 2018 through May 2018.
Barbara Pertold-Gebicka
Czech Republic Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic
Barbara Pertold-Gebicka is an assistant professor at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. She is currently researching family structure and subjective wellbeing. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2018 through June 2018.
Martin Seeliger
Germany Europa-Universität Flensburg, Germany
Martin Seeliger is an assistant professor at Europa-Universität Flensburg, Germany. He is currently working on a manuscript on European trade union Internationalism. He is sponsored by Neil Fligstein and will be at IRLE from January 2018 through March 2018.
Celine Teney
Germany University of Bremen
Celine Teney is a professor at the University of Bremen. She is currently researching job-skill mismatches among highly skilled immigrants in the US and western Europe. She is sponsored by Irene Bloemraad and will be at the IRLE from October 2017 through February 2018.
Elina Tuominen
Finland University of Tampere
Elina Tuominen is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Tampere. Her research topics are income inequality and its links to redistribution and economic growth. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from June 2017 through November 2017.
Tuomo Virkola
Finland European University Institute
Tuomo Virkola is a graduate student at the European University Institute. He is currently researching the role of internships in early career outcomes for college graduates and the effects of migration inflows on local communities. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2017 through December 2017.
Antoine Arnoud
France Yale University
Antoine Arnoud is a graduate student at Yale University. He is currently working on automation and wage bargaining. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from February 2017 through June 2017.
Yukiko Asai
Japan Institute of Social Science at the University of Tokyo
Yukiko Asai is a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Social Science at the University of Tokyo. She is currently researching the effects of childcare availability on maternal employment and child development, and the effects of overtime regulations on work hours. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through December 2016.
Lydia Assouad
France Paris School of Economics
Lydia Assouad is a graduate student at the Paris School of Economics. She is currently working on income inequalities in the Middle East. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from January 2017 through July 2017.
Asma Benhenda
France Paris School of Economics
Asma Benhenda is a PhD student at Paris School of Economics. She is currently working on teacher absences and substitution. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from March 2017 to May 2017.
Roman Bobilev
Sweden Stockholm School of Economics
Roman Bobilev is a PhD student at the Stockholm School of Economics. He is currently working on task- biased technical change and employment outcomes. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 through June 2017.
Mathias von Buxhoeveden
Sweden
Jonas Cederlöf
Sweden Stockholm University
Jonas Cederlöf is a Ph.D student in the department of economics at Stockholm University. He is currently doing research on labor market related questions such as how unemployment benefits and labor market programs affect unemployment duration and job search behavior. He is sponsored by David Card and will at the IRLE from August 2016 through May 2017.
Marie Connolly
Canada University of Quebec in Montreal
Marie Connolly is an associate professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal. She is currently researching social mobility in Canada and the United States. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 through July 2017.
Christoph Hermann
Austria Department of Sociology at Berkeleyc
Before coming to UC Berkeley, Christoph Hermann was a senior researcher at the Working Life Research Centre in Vienna. He is currently a lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Berkeley. He is researching the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the European Union and the United States and its impact on public services and public sector workers. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from July 2015 through June 2017.
Ling Huang
China Peking University of China
Ling Huang was an assistant professor at Peking University of China. She is currently working on projects entitled, “Who deprived Americans of their math abilities? An analysis of the century-long wars in math education” and, “Why Even the Top U.S. School Districts Teach Math Badly.” She is sponsored by Clair Brown and will be at the IRLE from August 2014 to August 2017.
Ramin Izadi
Finland Aalto University, Helsinki
Ramin Izadi is a Doctoral Candidate at Aalto University, Helsinki. He is currently researching the impact of parents’ deaths on child outcomes as well as teacher selection in Finland. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 to June 2017.
Hannah Liepmann
Germany Humboldt-University Berlin
Hannah Liepmann is a PhD candidate at Humboldt-University Berlin. She is currently researching the impact of a negative labor demand shock on fertility decisions. In another project, she investigates how social networks influence migrant selection. She is sponsored by Daniel Schneider and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 through December 2016.
John Logan
Jan Luksic
Slovenia – Germany Goethe University Frankfurt
Jan Luksic is a graduate student in economics at Goethe University Frankfurt. He is currently working on several projects on taxation, including a project on income tax progressivity and informal employment in developing countries. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from February 2017 through May 2017.
Fabian Mushövel
Germany – UK London School of Economics
Fabian Mushövel is a PhD candidate at the London School of Economics. He is currently researching the distributive effects of austerity policies in the Euro area. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 through December 2016.
Andrew S. Ross
USA San Francisco Chronicle
Andrew S. Ross is a Bay Area-based journalist with 43 years’ experience in print, broadcasting and digital media, including as a co-founder of Salon.com, and, most recently, a seven-plus- year stint as a business columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle. His research interests include the post-Great Recession economy, the future of labor, income inequality and corporate culture. Sponsored by Jesse Rothstein, he will be at the IRLE from September 2015 to May 2017.
Caroline Schimanski
Finland Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki
Caroline Schimanski is a PhD student at the Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki. She is currently researching various topics in the field of development economics. She is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from September 2016 through May 2017.
Lisa Simon
Germany Ifo Institute in Munich
Lisa Simon is a doctoral student and junior economist at the Ifo Institute in Munich. She is currently researching determinants of individual labor market success, such as education, institutional determinants and labor market conditions. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from September 2016 through May 2017.
Daphné Skandalis
France CREST in Paris
Daphné Skandalis is an economics PhD student at CREST in Paris. She works on unemployment policy evaluations on French data. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 to June 2017.
Ludvig Wier
Denmark University of Copenhagen
Ludvig Wier is a PhD candidate at the University of Copenhagen. He is currently researching multinational tax avoidance. Wier is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from November 2016 through October 2017.
Yuxin Yao
China Tilburg University
Yuxin Yao is a PhD student in economics at Tilburg University. She is currently doing research on the effects of language proficiency on labor market performance and academic performance, and the effects of family policies on marriage market. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2016 to November 2016.
Xianqiang Zou
China Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Xianqiang Zou is a PhD candidate at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is currently researching the impact of One Child Policy on intergenerational mobility, and the intergenerational transmission pathways in rural China. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2017 through June 2017.
Ron Applegate
USA ILR School at Cornell University
Ron Applegate is a lecturer at the ILR School at Cornell University. He is researching Bay Area organizations promoting economic development with inclusive governance processes and equitable outcomes. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 through February 2016.
Rosemary Batt
USA ILR School at Cornell University
Rosemary Batt is a professor of Human Resource Studies and International and Comparative Labor at the ILR School at Cornell University. She is researching the effect of domestic contracting–out on job quality and inequality. She is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 through February 2016.
Sungchul Cho
South Korea Korea Environmental Institute (KEI)
Sungchul Cho is a researcher working with the Korea Environmental Institute (KEI). Previously, he was a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Yonsei University in South Korea. His research examines how macro–level economic, demographic, and institutional changes influence social stratification and inequality. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from September 2014 through August 2016.
Kevin Duncan
USA Colorado State University–Pueblo
Kevin Duncan is a professor of economics at Colorado State University–Pueblo. He is studying the economic impact of cap and trade allowances and distributions on eight counties in the San Joaquin Valley. He is sponsored by Carol Zabin and is visiting the IRLE in June 2016.
Cedric Gorinas
Denmark & France Danish National Centre for Social Research
Cedric Gorinas is a researcher at the Danish National Centre for Social Research. He applies microeconomics tools to study the processes of economic integration and exclusion among socially weak groups such as ethnic minorities, young criminals, and crime victims. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from October 2014 through December 2015.
Christoph Hermann
Austria Department of Sociology at Berkeley
Before coming to UC Berkeley, Christoph Hermann was a senior researcher at the Working Life Research Centre in Vienna. He is currently a lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Berkeley. He is researching the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the European Union and the United States and its impact on public services and public sector workers. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from July 2015 through June 2017.
Mélina Hillion
France Paris School of Economics
Mélina Hillion is a PhD student at the Paris School of Economics. She is researching mechanisms of discrimination in the recruitment process of teachers in France, and the origins of regional discrepancies in elementary school teacher quality. She is also engaged in a project on the influence of teachers’ and classmates’ quality on career choices in higher education. She is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through December 2015.
Ling Huang
Taichi Ito
Japan Osaka University of Economics
Taichi Ito is an associate professor of social policy at the Osaka University of Economics. He is conducting research to ascertain the potential for developing social movement unionism through a survey of labor unions in Japan and the United States. He is sponsored by Kim Voss and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 through August 2016.
Heike Jacobsen
Germany Brandenburg University Cottbus–Senftenberg
Heike Jacobsen is a professor of economic sociology and sociology of work at Brandenburg University Cottbus–Senftenberg and vice speaker at the German Association for Social Sciences in Labour Market Research (SAMF). Professor Jacobsen is researching the implications of German energy transition policies for work and employment at private and communal energy supplying companies against the background of institutional changes in the German labor market. She is sponsored by Carol Zabin and Betony Jones and her partnership with the IRLE will extend from January 2016 to March 2016.
Bettina Kahil–Wolff
Switzerland University of Lausanne
Bettina Kahil–Wolff is a faculty member at the Faculty of Law, Criminal Justice and Public Administration at the University of Lausanne, where she is Director of the Institute for Insurance and Labor Law (IDAT). She is researching the legal frame of labor and the functioning of the EU labor market. She is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through July 2016.
Sophie Maillard
France ENSAE ParisTech
Sophie Maillard is a Masters student at ENSAE ParisTech and ‘admistrateur’ at INSEE. She is currently researching how the sorting process of workers into firms can account for the gender wage gap in the French labor market. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from May 2016 through August 2016.
Jamie McCallum
USA Middlebury College
Jamie McCallum is an assistant professor of sociology at Middlebury College. He is researching for his book, Hard Work for Hard Times: The Making of the Modern Work Ethic. He is sponsored by Kim Voss and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 through May 2016.
Chris Nekarda
USA Federal Reserve Board of Governors
Chris Nekarda is a principal economist at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, where he studies the U.S. labor market. He has also worked at the Brookings Institution as the statistical associate editor of the Brookings Papers on Economics Activity. His research focuses on the causes and consequences of labor market polarization and the implications of demographic changes for labor market dynamics. He is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and his partnership with the IRLE will extend from January 2016 to May 2016.
Peter Philips
USA University of Utah
Peter Philips is a professor in the Economics Department at the University of Utah. His research focuses on the U.S. construction labor market, including issues of safety, regulation, competition, bidding practices, wage determination, the construction of renewable generation facilities, and related issues. He is sponsored by Carol Zabin and will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through December 2015.
Mari Rege
Norway University of Stavanger, University of Oslo
Mari Rege is a professor of economics at the UiS Business School at the University of Stavanger and ESOP at the University of Oslo. She specializes in the fields of labor, family and behavioral economics. Current projects include investigating the effects of parental labor force participation on child development, and examining how individuals’ labor market decisions are affected by a concern for relative earnings. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through July 2016.
Ken Shinohara
Japan Kyoto Sangyo University
Ken Shinohara is a professor of business management at Kyoto Sangyo University. He is researching real conditions of quality control activities and the unions’ attitude towards them in the United States and Japan. He is sponsored by Clair Brown and he will be at the IRLE from September 2015 through August 2016.
Michael Siegenthaler
Switzerland KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich
Michael Siegenthaler is a researcher at the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich. He is researching how the content of schooling shapes labor market outcomes over the life–cycle. He is also investigating the effects of an increase in the local supply of workers on firms’ provision of training, productivity, innovation goals, and technology adaptation. He is sponsored by Jesse Rothstein and will be at the IRLE from August 2015 through February 2016.
Ainhoa Vega–Bayo
Spain & USA University of the Basque Country, Spain
Ainhoa Vega–Bayo is a postdoctoral researcher from the University of the Basque Country, Spain. She is studying gender differences and performance in mathematics and their long–run effects on the labor market, as well as hybrid discrete choice models applied to school choice. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE form August 2015 to December 2015.
Ed Yelin
USA University of California, San Francisco
Ed Yelin is a professor in residence of Medicine and Health Policy at the University of California, San Francisco. He is researching the relationship between socioeconomic status and health and potential policies to address this problem. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from May 2015 through April 2016.
Feng Zhou
China Guangdong Institute of Public Administration
Feng Zhou is a professor in the Department of Philosophy at Guangdong Institute of Public Administration in Guangzhou, China. He studies theories of distributive justice in contemporary China. He is sponsored by Katie Quan and his partnership with the IRLE will extend from November 2015 through April 2016.
Lennart Ziegler
Netherlands University of Amsterdam
Lennart Ziegler is a PhD candidate at the University of Amsterdam. His research interests are labor market policies and earnings inequality. Current projects include investigating the effects of assortative mating and intergenerational mobility on earnings inequality and evaluating active labor market policies in the Netherlands. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2016 to May 2016.
Xia Zhou
China Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University
Xia Zhou is an associate professor in the Department of Public Administration at Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University in Guangzhou, China. She is researching labor conditions and protection in global value chains and community and social engagement of trade unions in the United States. She is sponsored by Katie Quan and will be at the IRLE from August 2014 through July 2016.
Ramón Joseph Castellblanch
USA San Francisco State University
Ramón Castellblanch is an associate professor of Health Education at San Francisco State University. He will be studying several aspects of implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He envisions that his work will contribute to a summary of ‘best practices’ that state policy–makers could consider in the future. He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from August 2013 through December 2013.
Arindrajit Dube
USA Amherst University
Arindrajit Dube is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Amherst University, MA. His research is with the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics (CWED). He is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be here from January 2010 through June 2014.
Momoko Kawakami
Japan Institute of Sociology, Academia Sinica in Taiwan
Momoko Kawakami is a visiting scholar at the Institute of Sociology, Academia Sinica in Taiwan. She will be conducting field research in the Silicon Valley, where she will visit U.S. firms to understand their strategies for collaborating and competing with Taiwanese firms. She is sponsored by Clair Brown and will be at the IRLE from September 2013 through May 2014.
Sachi Kotani–Nakamura
Japan Nihon University
Sachi Kotani–Nakamura is an associate professor in Sociology at Nihon University, in Japan. Her research focuses on the characteristics of women’s labor organizations and their role in maintaining and improving the working conditions for both male and female workers throughout the globalizing liberal market economy countries. She is sponsored by Katie Quan and will be at the IRLE from August 2013 through August 2014.
John Logan
USA San Francisco State University
John Logan is currently the Director and Professor of Labor and Employment Studies at San
Francisco State University. He is also the Senior Research Associate at UC Berkeley Labor
Center. One of his research projects: an analysis of federal and state legislation affecting organizing and bargaining rights and unions ability to participate in politics. He is sponsored by Ken Jacobs and will be at IRLE from October 2012 through October 2014.
Marcelo Medeiros
Brazil University of Brasilia
Marcelo Medeiros is a professor at the University of Brasilia and also a researcher at IPEA, the Brazilian Institute for Applied Economic Research. He is currently writing a book on the institutional determinants of the extremely high levels of income inequality in Brazil, and more specifically how the State contributes to the maintenance of an economic elite in the country. He is sponsored by Emmanuel Saez and will be at the IRLE from August 2013 through November 2013.
Martina Ori
Italy University of Bergamo
Martina Ori is a PhD student in Labor Relations at the University of Bergamo, Italy and an ADAPT research fellow. She is developing a research project combining labor and employment issues with language and translation studies. She is sponsored by Michael Reich and will be at the IRLE from September 2013 through December 2013.
Philippe Pochet
Belgium European Trade Union Institute
Philippe Pochet is the current Director of European Trade Union Institute, and the foremost expert on the European Social Union. Professor Pochet will continue his research for a book on Social Europe. He will be here from September 2013 through June 2014. He is sponsored by Michael Reich.
Pelin Sekeler Richiardi
Switzerland/Turkey International Labour Organization (ILO)
Pelin Richiardi is an economist at the International Institute for Labour Studies of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva. Her research is funded by Société Académique Vaudoise in Switzerland, and it focuses on a project entitled “Multidimensional Determinants of Inequality: A Post Crisis Analysis of Welfare Changes in The Middle Class”. This work aims at developing an inequality index including a group of dimensions linked to labor market conditions. She will be at the IRLE from May 2013 through May 2014 and is sponsored by Michael Reich.
Louis Philippe Beland
Canada University of Montreal, Canada
Associate professor, Economics, at the University of Montreal, Canada. Sponsored by David Card, Professor of Economics, UCB, Beland is here from January, 2013 through May, 2013. His research interest is on causal impact of partisan allegiance (Republican or Democratic) of U.S. governors on labor market outcomes
Gerhard Bosch
Germany University of Duisburg–Essen, Germany
Gerhard Bosch is a Professor, Sociology Department, University of Duisburg–Essen, Germany. He will continue his research on employment effects of minimum wages and compare it with recent U.S. studies. He will be at the IRLE from January, 2013 to March 30, 2013. He is sponsored by Michael Reich.
Ellen Friedman
USA Sun Yat–sen Univeristy
Ellen Friedman is a Visiting Scholar working with Katie Quan, CLRE, at Sun Yat–sen Univeristy in Guangzhou this fall, at the International Center for Joint Labor Research. Ms. Friedman has been a key partner in efforts to build academic linkages between labor scholars in China and the US. She will be here from October 1, 2012 through September 30, 2013.
Anna Godoy
Norway Ragnar Frisch Centre for Economic Research in Oslo
Anna Godoy is a PhD candidate at the Ragnar Frisch Centre for Economic Research in Oslo. Her research interests include empirical labor economics and the economics of social insurance arrangements. She is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from August 2012 through December 2012.
Murat G. Kirdar
Turkey Middle East Technical University in Turkey
Murat G. Kirdar is an Assistant Professor at the Middle East Technical University in Turkey. He will be continuing his research on labor market policies, migration and employment outcomes. He will be at the IRLE from August 25, 2011 through September 6, 2012. His latest publication: “Labor Market Outcomes, Savings Accumulation and Return Migration”, Labour Economics (2009).
David Kiss
Germany University Erlangen–Nuremberg
David Kiss is a professor at the University Erlangen–Nuremberg. He developed a small theoretical model where individual achievement growth is determined by the school system (comprehensive school vs. ability tracking) and the overall distribution skills and plans to study labor related topics in the future. He is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 3013 through May 2013.
Toshiro Kita
Japan Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan
Toshiro Kita is a Professor at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan. His research focuses on Human Resources and Organization Management for Sustainable Innovation in Japanese and US High–Tech Companies. He will be at the IRLE from April 1, 2012 through December 31, 2012. He will be sponsored by Prof. James Lincoln.
Genevieve LeBaron
Canada Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)
Genevieve Lebaron is a post–doctoral researcher at the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). Her research focuses on international and feminist political economy, international relations theory, comparative labor and social policy, corporate regulation and codes of conduct, global social movements, conceptions of freedom in political thought, global supply/commondity/value chains. She will be here at the IRLE from April 2013 through June 2013. She is sponsored by Michael Reich.
Marco Leonardi
Italy Unversita Statale di Milano
Marco Leonardi is a Professor of Economics at Dipartimento di Studi del Lavoro, Unversita Statale di Milano, Milano, Italy. Leonardi is sponsored by David Card and will be at the IRLE from January 2013 through April , 2013 Leonardi’s research focuses on wage inequality and labour market institutions.