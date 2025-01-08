Coordinator Senior Research Scientist, Bixby Center for Population, Health, and Sustainability and Professor, Retired, Maternal and Child Health and International Health, School of Public Health

Coordinator Professor Emerita of Economics & Director of the Center for Work, Technology, and Society

Faculty and Community Roundtables

The Climate and Society Center is developing two key initiatives: a Faculty Roundtable, which supports faculty working on climate equity projects, and a Community Roundtable, which brings together environmental justice and climate groups to collaborate with faculty on community-engaged research.

By supporting specific research projects and facilitating fieldwork with at-risk communities and climate organizations, the Center fosters meaningful engagement between faculty, student researchers, and climate justice organizations. This collaboration aims to identify research needs and integrate equity goals into research design. IRLE will work with CSC researchers to translate research findings into policy briefs, which will be distributed to policymakers, state agencies, and the public, providing evidence-based research on effective and equitable climate policies.

Additional Affiliated Faculty



