UC Berkeley

Climate and Society Center

The UC Berkeley Climate and Society Center (CSC) brings together faculty and students with California climate justice activists and lawmakers, to undertake critical research on specific policies that will support the state’s transition to renewable energy with zero-carbon emissions for all communities.

Mission and Vision

Sustainability, Equity and Impact

Central to the Climate and Society Center’s mission is ensuring that policy recommendations are grounded in data-based, rigorous research and are community-informed. Our vision is that research combined with political action will speed up reducing pollution and improving climate resiliency and health of Environmental Justice and Indigenous communities, along with reducing California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Research Priorities

  • Public health consequences of climate change and ways to reduce them.
  • Adapting the workplace to the changing climate with the aim of ensuring worker health and safety.
  • Rigorous policy analysis of climate-related policy proposals with an emphasis on distributional consequences.
  • Moving towards a zero-carbon economy in an equitable fashion.
  • Engaging community organizations and policy makers in designing policies that both rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve quality of life of vulnerable communities.

Read more about the CSC in a Q+A with the leadership team.

Our Team

Leadership Team

Steve Raphael smiling

Steven Raphael

Director IRLE Director & Professor and James D. Marver Chair in Public Policy

Clair Brown smiling in front of a wooden outdoor wall

Clair Brown

Coordinator Professor Emerita of Economics & Director of the Center for Work, Technology, and Society

Julia Walsh smiling against a white wall.

Julia Walsh

Coordinator Senior Research Scientist, Bixby Center for Population, Health, and Sustainability and Professor, Retired, Maternal and Child Health and International Health, School of Public Health

Faculty and Community Roundtables

The Climate and Society Center is developing two key initiatives: a Faculty Roundtable, which supports faculty working on climate equity projects, and a Community Roundtable, which brings together environmental justice and climate groups to collaborate with faculty on community-engaged research.

By supporting specific research projects and facilitating fieldwork with at-risk communities and climate organizations, the Center fosters meaningful engagement between faculty, student researchers, and climate justice organizations. This collaboration aims to identify research needs and integrate equity goals into research design. IRLE will work with CSC researchers to translate research findings into policy briefs, which will be distributed to policymakers, state agencies, and the public, providing evidence-based research on effective and equitable climate policies.

Additional Affiliated Faculty


Daniel Aldana Cohen posing in front of greenery

Daniel Aldana Cohen

Assistant Professor, Sociology Climate emergency; Political economy; Eco-apartheid; Inequalities of race and class; Urban studies; Political sociology

Misbath Daouda smiling against a white wall

Misbath Daouda

Assistant Professor, Health Equity and Environmental Justice in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health Climate and health equity; Just energy transitions and interventions; Environmental justice; Maternal and child health; Mixed methods

David Gonzalez smiling against a white wall

David Gonzalez

Assistant Professor, Environmental Health Services, School of Public Health Air pollution and perinatal health; Climate change and health Structural racism and environmental hazards; Community-engaged research in epidemiology and environmental health sciences; Diversity and inclusion in the sciences

Zoe Hamstead smiling close-mouthed in front of foliage

Zoé Hamstead

Associate Professor, City & Regional Planning Environmental planning; Climate planning; Sustainability and resilience; Environmental and climate justice; Geographic and spatial analysis; Urban policy and political economy; Environmental governance; Community engagement

Carly Hyland smiling against a white wall

Carly Hyland

Assistant Professor, Cooperative Extension, Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health Impact of climate change on agricultural and food systems workers; Community-engaged intervention research; Exposure assessment; Pesticides; Global occupational health; Children’s health; Research translation

Cesunica Ivey smiling against a white wall

Cesunica Ivey

Assistant Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering Air pollution assessment; Air quality modeling; Atmospheric modeling; Exposure monitoring; Environmental justice applications

Laura Kwong smiling in front of foliage

Laura Kwong

Assistant Professor, Environmental Health Sciences Designing and testing interventions to improved child and maternal health in low-resources settings; Household interventions to reduce air pollution and/or mitigate climate change; Environmental health in humanitarian settings

Meg Mills-Novoa smiling close-mouthed in front of a tree

Meg Mills-Novoa

Assistant Professor, Division of Society and Environment and the Energy and Resources Group Climate change adaptation; Energy transitions; Political ecology of global change; Water justice; Participatory mixed methods; Latin America; American West

Tayo Opabola

Tayo Opabola

Assistant Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering Structural Engineering; Reliability theory, Statistics; Hazard science; Vulnerability and fragility modeling; Multihazard interaction simulation; Building-level and community-level resilience quantification

Ajay Pillarisetti sitting in front of a desk smiling

Ajay ​Pillarisetti

Assistant Professor, Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health Air pollution; Burden of disease estimation; Energy, health, and climate change; Exposure assessment; Global environmental health; Implementation science; Low(er) cost environmental sensors

Paige Weber stands smiling in front of a white exterior wall

Paige E. Weber

Assistant Professor, Energy and Resources Group Energy and electricity markets; Climate change policy; Local air quality; Renewable energy; Transportation demand and urban form

Danielle Rivera

Assistant Professor, Landscape Architecture & Environmental Planning Environmental justice, Environmental and climate justice, Urban planning, Urban design, Puerto Rico, Borderlands, California, Adaptation to flooding

Ongoing Climate Justice Projects

A seated visibly pregnant woman holds hands with someone next to her

Ajay Pillarisetti is leading research on how air pollution, heat, and humidity affect vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, across Contra Costa County, while co-developing mitigation strategies with community members.

Carly Hyland‘s research focuses on mitigating the health effects of climate change among agricultural workers, such as vineyard workers exposed to wildfires and substantial air pollution.

Farmworkers harvest strawberries into crates
Img 9732

Clair Brown and her student research team are building the Sustainable, Shared-Prosperity Policy Index (SSPI), which measures national policies that protect the environment and promote public goods across fifty countries.

Clair Brown and Julia Walsh are leading two student research teams to evaluate the health and economic impacts of key climate justice bills in California, including those addressing oil extraction, renewable energy, and polluter accountability.

Climate And Society Center Student Teams 1

In the News

Watch: UC Berkeley opens Climate and Society Center

February 7, 2025 NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley launches Climate and Society Center to bridge research, advocacy for climate policies

January 10, 2025 The Daily Californian

Contact


For more information on how to become an affiliate faculty or community partner or if you have questions about our work, please contact community coordinator Clair Brown (cbrown@berkeley.edu) or faculty coordinator Julia Walsh (jwalsh@berkeley.edu).