Publications

Student Publications

As part of IRLE’s goal to advance the next generation of labor and employment scholars, our Student Research Brief series highlights student-led academic research conducted by UC Berkeley graduate and undergraduate students.

Creating Career Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters

September 27, 2022By Elizabeth Brown, James Carlin, Martin Lara, Eli Martinez and Erin Katherine McCall

Positive Attributes of Foster Care That Promote Access to Higher Education

July 22, 2022By Mayra Cazares-Minero, Karen Esparza Lopez, Marciela Rodrigues, Nataly Romero-Robledo, Alishba Sardar, Eva Sidlo, Merina Smith and Jill Duerr Berrick

COVID-19’s Impacts on Learning Environments and Educational Performance of Low-Income, First-Generation College Students

August 24, 2021By Naomi Eden, Kelly Figueroa, Nilufar Kayhani, Amy Lo and Sabrina Luna

Navigating to the University of California, Berkeley: A Case Study of De Anza High and UC Berkeley Campus Climate, High School College Readiness, and Yield to UC Berkeley

August 23, 2021By Janae Briggs, Alishba Sardar, Eunice Bonfil Tapia, Graciela Serratos and Marciela Rodrigues

University of California Campus Support Programs for Former Foster Youth

July 22, 2021By Chanice Leilani Brown, Kyle LaMar and Jill Duerr Berrick

The Undocumented Graduate: Is UC Berkeley Failing to Prepare its Undocumented Students for Life After Graduation?

January 29, 2021By Erika Castano, Francisco Gonzalez, Angela Laureano, Keziah Aurin, Maria Dominguez and Erika K. Cota

Undocumented at Cal: Is UC Berkeley Failing to Support Undocumented STEM Students?

January 27, 2021By Keziah Aurin, Maria Dominguez, Erika K. Cota, Erika Castano, Francisco Gonzalez and Angela Laureano

Benefits of Higher Education for Formerly Incarcerated People

December 15, 2020By Dustin Wallace, Naomi Eden and Juan Flores

More Information

For more information or to make a submission, contact the Student Publications series editor at irle@berkeley.edu.