Publications
Student Publications
As part of IRLE’s goal to advance the next generation of labor and employment scholars, our Student Research Brief series highlights student-led academic research conducted by UC Berkeley graduate and undergraduate students.
COVID-19’s Impacts on Learning Environments and Educational Performance of Low-Income, First-Generation College Students
Navigating to the University of California, Berkeley: A Case Study of De Anza High and UC Berkeley Campus Climate, High School College Readiness, and Yield to UC Berkeley
The Undocumented Graduate: Is UC Berkeley Failing to Prepare its Undocumented Students for Life After Graduation?
More Information
For more information or to make a submission, contact the Student Publications series editor at irle@berkeley.edu.