Divestment from Fossil Fuel Assets

The Divestment from Fossil Fuels research project analyzes the risk of large public pension funds investing in fossil fuels assets, including public stocks and bonds, public funds, and private equity. The fossil fuel industry includes companies owning coal, oil and gas reserves plus the supply chain that includes companies that refine and market fossil fuel products, provide equipment and services, and fossil fired utilities. The financial risk related to the climate crisis includes declining value of assets with fossil fuels losing market competitiveness; with the rising cost of potential stranded assets; with litigation risk from law suits against the major fossil fuel companies; and with the reputational risk related to the large and rising social costs of carbon emissions.