Introducing the Climate and Society Center at UC Berkeley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 8, 2024 Media contact: Ana Fox-Hodess, afoxhodess@berkeley.edu, (510) 915-6993

Berkeley, CA – UC Berkeley’s Institute for Research on Labor and Employment (IRLE), announced today the launch of a new research center, the Climate and Society Center (CSC), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at accelerating California’s equitable transition to renewable energy and zero-carbon emissions through rigorous research and community collaboration. The new Center, supported by a generous endowment gift, will address a crucial need for scientific analysis in environmental justice advocacy, providing the data and insights necessary for developing effective and equitable climate policies. By integrating research with community input, the Center aims to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and support the state and nation in achieving the joint climate goals of emissions reduction and environmental justice.

The CSC and its affiliated faculty are already advancing several impactful initiatives such as:

Assessing the health and economic impacts of key California climate justice bills.

Examining how air pollution, heat, and humidity affect vulnerable populations, while co-developing mitigation strategies with local community members.

Developing strategies to mitigate the health effects of climate change among agricultural workers.

Building the Sustainable, Shared-Prosperity Policy Index (SSPI), which evaluates national policies that protect the environment and promote public goods across fifty countries over the past decade.

Bringing together UC Berkeley faculty, students, community climate activists, and policymakers, CSC will drive critical research and support the state’s ambitious climate goals. Through rigorous, community-informed research, the Center seeks to ensure an equitable energy transition that addresses the needs of environmental justice communities. The Center’s vision is to leverage research and political action to enhance climate resilience, reduce pollution, and support the health and well-being of environmental justice and indigenous communities, while advancing California’s greenhouse gas reduction targets.

The new Center will enhance a growing campus ecosystem dedicated to fostering just and equitable energy transitions. Housed at IRLE—an esteemed UC Berkeley institution founded in 1945—the CSC benefits from a rich legacy of research excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration. IRLE Director and Professor of Public Policy Steven Raphael will serve as the inaugural director. Professors Clair Brown of Economics and Julia Walsh of Public Health will serve as the CSC’s coordinators with faculty and community members.

“We’re creating a space where researchers and community partners can collaborate to address the disproportionate burdens of climate change on vulnerable populations. This partnership is essential for driving equitable and effective climate policies,” says Clair Brown.

Learn more about the CSC on the newly launched website and in a Q+A with the faculty leadership team.