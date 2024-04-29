Call for Submissions: Collective Bargaining Special Issue

We invite submissions to IR Berkeley Special Issue on “Collective Bargaining: Its Causes and Consequences for Workers and Employers” which consider the nature of the collective bargaining institutions – how they came into being and the theory informing expectations as to their impact – and present credible empirical evidence as to the causal links between collective bargaining and the outcomes of interest.

The deadline for submitting an extended abstract is October 31, 2024. Please submit an extended abstract to Alex Bryson (a.bryson@ucl.ac.uk) or Steve Raphael (stevenraphael@berkeley.edu).