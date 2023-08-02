Meghna Mukherjee on Social Sciences Research Pathways

I was a mentor with NavCal, an organization that supports under-represented undergraduate students navigate UC Berkeley and build community. During a virtual gathering, NavCal students expressed they were interested in gaining research experience but had struggled to land positions. When asking them more about where they had applied and the feedback they were given, I learned many had been repeatedly denied or neglected from existing undergraduate research opportunities because they did not have prior experience or close relationships with faculty conducting research. It surprised me that programs would expect undergraduates to already have research experience. I also recognized that several of these students faced additional hurdles when it came to approaching faculty members. The NavCal leaders Mac Hoang and Dean Tanioka were instrumental in explaining that this was a systemic issue their students faced and encouraged me to think about how we could create more equitable research opportunities.

After that discussion, I committed to taking on a few students to support my dissertation research. I was in the early stages of designing my project and could certainly use the help. Thinking bigger, I also contacted a few colleagues, all of whom immediately jumped at the idea of mentoring undergraduate students who in turn would support their research projects. As graduate students we could not only use the experience of leading a research team, but in being more approachable to undergraduate students we could offer them valuable professional and personal mentorship too. It seemed like developing program grounded in a research and mentorship exchange would be mutually beneficial.

At that point, we had the makings of SSRP. I relied on my background in non-profit program development and collaborated with NavCal leaders to design a program focused on equity. It was very important to us that this program offer stipends for both mentees and mentors, given how common unpaid work can be in academic settings. We were immensely grateful that the IRLE decided to support our ideas and values, offer funding, and provide the operational structure to house and sustain this program.