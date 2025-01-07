Introducing the Climate and Society Center

For the past five years at the request of vulnerable communities and climate advocacy groups, Professors Clair Brown and Julia Walsh have worked together to assess specific climate policies. These groups are seeking evidence-based evaluations to advocate for legislation and regulations that better serve their communities while reducing emissions. Unfortunately, climate policies often focus on reducing emissions but fail to incorporate equity into their design.

Legislators and agency staff frequently lack the resources to undertake necessary policy evaluations, relying instead on industry-provided information that can distort costs and outcomes. While some UC Berkeley researchers are already studying the effects of climate change on disadvantaged communities, these studies typically analyze policies already in effect rather than offering policy proposals for integrating equity and emissions reduction into policy design.

We launched the Climate and Society Center (CSC) to bridge these gaps–integrating equity into climate policy design through community engagement and ensuring California policymakers have timely access to these evidence-based findings.

California’s climate policies serve as a model for greenhouse gas mitigation nationally and internationally. So much of the cost of climate change is borne disproportionately by lower income communities. While the transition to a clean energy economy will entail new job opportunities, the economic displacement will disproportionately impact workers without a college degree. The Institute for Research on Labor and Employment has a long history of research on economic inequality and the distributional consequences of changes in labor market policy and the structure of the economy. The Climate and Society Center will build on this intellectual history with an explicit focus on the climate change challenge.