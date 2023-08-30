Commentary

How the March on Washington Changed the U.S.—and Me

By Michael Reich August 30, 2023 Part of Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics

Sixty years ago, the great march set me on a different path.

In the summer of 1963, I was 17 years old and working in Washington, D.C., with a solid-state physics team at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. I had just finished my first year of college, where many of my fellow students were already active in the local civil rights movement.

My apartment was just a short walk from the gathering place for the march—the Washington Monument—and I could get the day off from work. I wanted to see for myself and to participate in what promised to be a very important event, judging from the buzz in the days before about the number of people who were coming.

