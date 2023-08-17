Meghna Mukherjee is a Sociology Ph.D. Candidate studying how emerging reproductive and genetic technologies reflect and reproduce social inequities. Her dissertation examines how increasingly routine prenatal genetic testing in the United States is redefining healthiness, disability, and reproductive decision-making. Most recently, she was a pre-doctoral fellow at Baylor College of Medicine, where she researched the social and bioethical implications of polygenic embryo screening (funded by the National Institutes of Health).

Her research has also analyzed egg donation practices in the US and India, commercial surrogacy in India, consumer genetic health testing, and federal regulation of CRISPR/Cas-9 and Connected Autonomous Vehicles. It has been published in book chapters and journal articles, including Social Science and Medicine, Social Problems, Review of Policy Research, and PLOS ONE.

Prior to graduate school, she worked in the non-profit and social development field. She remains committed to engaging with her community via student mentorship and producing socially impactful research. She holds an MA in Sociology from UC Berkeley and a BA in Sociology (honors) and Human Rights from Columbia University.