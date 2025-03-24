Megan Salts is an HR Business Partner in the SHARE Region at UC Berkeley, where she assists with various HR-related matters. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from UC Davis and brings experience from her previous roles, including serving as the HR Generalist Lead in the SHARE Region and as a Business Office Analyst and Program Coordinator at UC Davis. With a background spanning HR in academia, operations, and retail environments, she offers a diverse skill set to support HR initiatives at UC Berkeley and IRLE.