Framing the Immigrant Movement as about Rights, Family, or Economics: Which Appeals Resonate and for Whom?

May 1, 2014Working PapersBy Fabiana Silva, Irene Bloemraad and Kim Voss

Abstract Although social movement scholars in the United States have long ignored activism over immigration, this movement raises important theoretical and empirical questions. Which movement frames resonate most with the…

Where Are all the Immigrant Organizations?: Reassessing the Scope of Civil Society for Immigrant Communities

June 1, 2011Working PapersBy Irene Bloemraad and Shannon Gleeson

Abstract We examine the official scope and actual coverage of immigrant civil society in seven California cities using a widely-employed 501(c)3 database. First, to capture demographic under representation, we compare…

