Publications by Irene Bloemraad
Framing the Immigrant Movement as about Rights, Family, or Economics: Which Appeals Resonate and for Whom?
May 1, 2014 • Working Papers • By Fabiana Silva, Irene Bloemraad and Kim Voss
Abstract Although social movement scholars in the United States have long ignored activism over immigration, this movement raises important theoretical and empirical questions. Which movement frames resonate most with the…
Where Are all the Immigrant Organizations?: Reassessing the Scope of Civil Society for Immigrant Communities
June 1, 2011 • Working Papers • By Irene Bloemraad and Shannon Gleeson
Abstract We examine the official scope and actual coverage of immigrant civil society in seven California cities using a widely-employed 501(c)3 database. First, to capture demographic under representation, we compare…
