Gender Gaps: Back and Here to Stay? Evidence from Skilled Ugandan Workers during COVID-19

Abstract

We investigate gender disparities in the effect of COVID-19 on the labor market outcomes of skilled Ugandan

workers. Leveraging a high-frequency panel dataset, we find that the lockdowns imposed in Uganda reduced

employment by 69% for women and by 45% for men, generating a previously nonexistent gender gap of 20

p.p. Eighteen months after the onset of the pandemic, the gap persisted: while men quickly recovered their

pre-pandemic career trajectories, 10% of the previously employed women definitively separated from the labor

market, and another 35% remained occasionally employed. Additionally, the lockdowns permanently shifted

female workers to sectors misaligned with their skill sets, relocated them into agriculture and other unskilled

sectors, and widened the gender pay gap. Pre-pandemic sorting of women into economic sectors subject to

the strongest restrictions and childcare responsibilities induced by schools’ prolonged closure only explain up

to 57% of the employment gap.

Keywords: Female Employment, Gender Gap, COVID-19, Sub-Saharan Africa, Shecession