Understanding criminal record penalties in the labor market

Join IRLE and the Opportunity Lab for a research presentation by Yotam Shem-Tov, Assistant Professor of

Economics at UCLA, of his latest research on the impacts of a criminal record on earnings and employment.

Shem-Tov’s research examines the earnings and employment penalties associated with a criminal record. Using a large-scale dataset linking criminal justice and employer-employee wage records, the research team finds that criminal record penalties operate primarily by changing whether workers are employed and their earnings potential at every firm rather than increasing sorting into lower-paying jobs, although the bulk of gaps can be attributed to differences that existed prior to acquiring a record.