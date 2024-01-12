  • This event has passed.

Event Categories:

, ,

Special Event: Welcoming Back Researchers from The Centre for Decent Work

January 199:00 am12:00 pm IRLE Director’s Room

IRLE Event and Email headers (1)

Join IRLE and the Labor Center on January 19, 9am-12pm, as we welcome back The Centre for Decent Work, Sheffield University, UK, to share their research. This event is open to everyone in the campus community.

Zoom Link

Schedule

9:00am-9:10am | Welcome

9:10am-:10:30am | The Twin Transition (technology and green) – Implications for Work, Employment and Organising in Logistics’ – Chair Professor Kirsty Newsome

10:30am-10:45am | Break

10:45am-12:00pm | Precarious Work, Informalisation and Regulation

Event Details

Organizers

IRLE
Labor Center

Venue

IRLE Director’s Room
2521 Channing Way
Berkeley, CA 94720 United States + Google Map