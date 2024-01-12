- This event has passed.
Event Categories:
Labor Center, Research Presentation, Seminars
Special Event: Welcoming Back Researchers from The Centre for Decent Work
January 19•9:00 am – 12:00 pm •IRLE Director’s Room
Join IRLE and the Labor Center on January 19, 9am-12pm, as we welcome back The Centre for Decent Work, Sheffield University, UK, to share their research. This event is open to everyone in the campus community.
Schedule
9:00am-9:10am | Welcome
9:10am-:10:30am | The Twin Transition (technology and green) – Implications for Work, Employment and Organising in Logistics’ – Chair Professor Kirsty Newsome
- Labour in the Global Waste Recycling Industry: The Challenges of a Sustainable Transition in the Circular Economy – Dr. Safak Tartanoglu Bennett
- The Impact of Digital Technology on Working Conditions and the Labour Process – Dr. Sally Wright
- Self-Organisation and Labour Mobilisation in the Logistics Sector: Lessons from migrant workers – Dr. Gabriella Cioce
- Promoting Good Work in UK Freeports: Prospects for Union Organising – Dr. Katy Fox Hodess and Professor Kirsty Newsome
10:30am-10:45am | Break
10:45am-12:00pm | Precarious Work, Informalisation and Regulation
- Underemployment and the Informalisation of Formal Employment – Dr. Jason Heyes
- Gender, Precarious Employment and Regional Labour Markets – Dr. Valeria Insarauto
- Vulnerable Workers, Insecurity and Working Time – Dr. Andrew Smith