Special Event: Welcoming Back Researchers from The Centre for Decent Work

Join IRLE and the Labor Center on January 19, 9am-12pm, as we welcome back The Centre for Decent Work, Sheffield University, UK, to share their research. This event is open to everyone in the campus community.

9:00am-9:10am | Welcome

9:10am-:10:30am | The Twin Transition (technology and green) – Implications for Work, Employment and Organising in Logistics’ – Chair Professor Kirsty Newsome

10:30am-10:45am | Break

10:45am-12:00pm | Precarious Work, Informalisation and Regulation