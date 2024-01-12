Event Categories:
IRLE Speaker Series, Research Presentation
Presentation pertaining to the CA Work and Health Survey
January 24•4:00 pm – 5:00 pm •IRLE Director’s Room
On January 24, IRLE will host a presentation by Ed Yellin and Laura Trupin regarding the California Work and Health Survey. The baseline survey is now available to researchers and a follow-up survey will be fielded in 2025. Come learn about this new resource.
About the Talk
Ed Yelin and Laura Trupin from the California Labor Lab at UCSF will discuss the California Work and Health Survey (CWHS), which is designed to measure the prevalence and impact of emergent working arrangements including independent contracting, app-based work, and contingent employment. The baseline survey dataset, now available to researchers, encompasses 4,014 Californians between the ages of 18-70 interviewed between September 2022 and May 2023 about their employment, working conditions, physical & mental health, demographics, and financial well-being. CHWS will recontact 1,000 of the original respondents in 2025 in order to establish a time series that researchers can use to analyze the financial and health impacts of emergent working conditions. Ed and Laura will discuss methodological features designed to more comprehensively capture alternative forms of work, present topline findings from the baseline survey, and provide an overview of the available dataset.
Information about the CWHS dataset can be found at https://calaborlab.ucsf.edu/
About the Speakers
Dr. Ed Yelin, the Edward A Dickson Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Health Policy at UCSF, is the Principal Investigator of the California Labor Laboratory. Dr. Yelin has been researching the interaction between work and health for more than four decades, focusing on how changes in the nature of employment and in the mix of industries have affected the welfare of the working age population. Dr. Yelin has also been researching the effect of poverty on health, focusing on how de-industrialization has simultaneously rendered large numbers of workers poor and exposed them to industrial toxins where they live and work and to the stress of food, housing, and medical care insecurity.
Laura Trupin, MPH is the Center Coordinator for the California Labor Laboratory. With a background in epidemiology and biostatistics, she brings over 25 years experience to this role, having worked in project management, study design, and survey methodology in studies of rheumatic disease and occupational health. Ms. Trupin was the project director for the 1998-2000 California Work and Health Study and for the NIAMS-funded UCSF Multidisciplinary Clinical Research Center Methodology Core (2004-2015), and Clinical Coordinator for the NIAMS Precision Medicine in Rheumatology Center. Her research has focused on the onset and outcomes of chronic illness related to occupational exposures, and racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities.
The California Labor Laboratory is a NIOSH Center of Excellence for Total Worker Health®. The Lab is a collaboration among investigators from UCSF, UC Berkeley, and the CA Department of Public Health Occupational Health Branch.