Presentation pertaining to the CA Work and Health Survey

On January 24, IRLE will host a presentation by Ed Yellin and Laura Trupin regarding the California Work and Health Survey. The baseline survey is now available to researchers and a follow-up survey will be fielded in 2025. Come learn about this new resource.

About the Talk

Ed Yelin and Laura Trupin from the California Labor Lab at UCSF will discuss the California Work and Health Survey (CWHS), which is designed to measure the prevalence and impact of emergent working arrangements including independent contracting, app-based work, and contingent employment. The baseline survey dataset, now available to researchers, encompasses 4,014 Californians between the ages of 18-70 interviewed between September 2022 and May 2023 about their employment, working conditions, physical & mental health, demographics, and financial well-being. CHWS will recontact 1,000 of the original respondents in 2025 in order to establish a time series that researchers can use to analyze the financial and health impacts of emergent working conditions. Ed and Laura will discuss methodological features designed to more comprehensively capture alternative forms of work, present topline findings from the baseline survey, and provide an overview of the available dataset.

Information about the CWHS dataset can be found at https://calaborlab.ucsf.edu/ about-cwhs-dataset.