Union Organizing in the Early Care and Education Workforce

Join us for a UC Berkeley graduate student seminar on union organizing in the early care and education sector. Using case studies from California and New Mexico, law students Dalton A. Valerio and Sam Goity will present several strategies for organizing.

The seminar is based on their paper, Analysis of Labor Organizing, Unionization, and Collective Bargaining Strategies for the Early Education Workforce, which will be published by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment. A discussion following the 15-minute presentation will look at organizing efforts in gig industries and/or fissured workforces such as ECE, including successes and challenges, and options for the future.

This is a hybrid event. Pizza will be served. In-person and virtual participants can register here.