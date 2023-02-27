Event Category:

Author Talk: Richard McGahey on Unequal Cities

March 164:00 pm5:00 pm IRLE Director’s Room

Circle with upside down black and white skyscrapers over and black-and-white housing tract houses under the words: "Overcoming Anti-Urban Bias to Reduce Inequality in the United States. Unequal Cities. Richard McGahey"; a second overlapping circle contains a smiling portrait of Richard McGahey

Join us for an in-person book talk with economist Richard McGahey on his new book, Unequal Cities: Overcoming Anti-Urban Bias to Reduce Inequality in the United States.

About the Book

Cities are central to prosperity: they are hubs of innovation and growth. However, the economic vitality of wealthy cities is marred by persistent and pervasive inequality—and deeply entrenched anti-urban policies and politics limit the options to address it. Structural racism, suburban subsidies, regional government fragmentation, the hostility of state legislatures, and federal policy all contribute to an unequal status quo that underfunds cities while preventing them from pursuing fairer outcomes. Economist Richard McGahey explores how cities can foster equitable economic growth despite the obstacles in their way.

About the Author

Richard McGahey is an economist and senior fellow at the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis and the Institute on Race, Power, and Political Economy, both within The New School. He served as executive director of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, assistant secretary for policy at the U.S. Department of Labor, and in senior governmental positions in New York State and New York City. McGahey was director of impact assessment and a program officer for economic development at the Ford Foundation.

Event Details

Venue

IRLE Director’s Room
2521 Channing Way
Berkeley, CA 94720 United States + Google Map