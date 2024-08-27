2024-2025 Weekly Visiting Scholar Seminar Series

We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of visitor scholars from universities around the world. Every Wednesday, join us for research presentations and lively discussions featuring both our visiting scholars and Berkeley scholars.

This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research and connect with the broader academic community. Whether you’re already part of the IRLE community or simply interested in the talks, everyone is welcome. Plus, there will be pizza!

Spring 2025 Schedule

Date Presenting Scholar’s Name Talk Title 01/22/2025 Michael Reich, UC Berkeley California’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage: Early Evidence 01/29/2025 Ben Hyman, NY Fed / IRLE Visitor How Retrainable Are AI-Exposed Workers? 02/05/2025 Patricio Dominguez Rivera, PUC Chile Police Video-Surveillance & Crime: Evidence from a Nationwide Program” 02/12/2025 Federica Braccioli, Vienna University of Economics and Business The Institutional Role of the Italian Mafia: Enforcing Contracts When the State Does Not 02/19/2025 Philipp Heil, ifo/LMU Munich TBD 02/26/2025 Adrien Dautheville Planning for Which Future? Understanding Micro Entrepreneurs’ Expectations 03/05/2025 Théo Valentin, CREST, INAE Paris, and Institut Polytechnique de Paris The Corporate Taxation of Small-Sized Enterprises 03/12/2025 Leila Njee, UC Berkeley Spatial Mismatch and Employment in West African Cities 03/19/2025 Martin Wiegand, UPF Barcelona Cities with Benefits: The Effects of Region-Specific Unemployment Assistance 03/26/2025 Spring Break 04/02/2025* Johannes Kochems, University of Cologne Dominik Wehr, Stockholm School of Economics The Local Economic Impacts of US Troop Withdrawals in Germany Firm Pay Premia and On-The-Job Search: Evidence from Linked Survey and Administrative Data 04/09/2025 Paul Lapinski, American University Expedited Justice? Assessing Procedural Reform in U.S. Asylum Courts 04/16/2025 Johanna Roth, Sciences Po Soft Skills, Unemployment and Job Search (a joint project with Maria Guadalupe and Alexandra Roulet) 04/23/2025 Justyna Klejdysz, ifo/LM Childcare Subsidies under Capacity Constraints: Evidence from Poland 04/30/2025 Bluebery Planterose, PSE Family Fortunes: Wealth transfers and inequality 05/07/2025 Elie Gerschel, University of Zurich TBA

*This week’s seminar starts at 11 am.

Fall 2024 Schedule