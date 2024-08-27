2024-2025 Weekly Visiting Scholar Seminar Series
September 11, 2024 – May 7, 2025 •IRLE Director’s Room
We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of visitor scholars from universities around the world. Every Wednesday, join us for research presentations and lively discussions featuring both our visiting scholars and Berkeley scholars.
This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research and connect with the broader academic community. Whether you’re already part of the IRLE community or simply interested in the talks, everyone is welcome. Plus, there will be pizza!
Spring 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Presenting Scholar’s Name
|Talk Title
|01/22/2025
|Michael Reich, UC Berkeley
|California’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage: Early Evidence
|01/29/2025
|Ben Hyman, NY Fed / IRLE Visitor
|How Retrainable Are AI-Exposed Workers?
|02/05/2025
|Patricio Dominguez Rivera, PUC Chile
|Police Video-Surveillance & Crime: Evidence from a Nationwide Program”
|02/12/2025
|Federica Braccioli, Vienna University of Economics and Business
|The Institutional Role of the Italian Mafia: Enforcing Contracts When the State Does Not
|02/19/2025
|Philipp Heil, ifo/LMU Munich
|TBD
|02/26/2025
|Adrien Dautheville
|Planning for Which Future? Understanding Micro Entrepreneurs’ Expectations
|03/05/2025
|Théo Valentin, CREST, INAE Paris, and Institut Polytechnique de Paris
|The Corporate Taxation of Small-Sized Enterprises
|03/12/2025
|Spatial Mismatch and Employment in West African Cities
|03/19/2025
|Martin Wiegand, UPF Barcelona
|Cities with Benefits: The Effects of Region-Specific Unemployment Assistance
|03/26/2025
|Spring Break
|04/02/2025*
|Johannes Kochems, University of Cologne
Dominik Wehr, Stockholm School of Economics
|The Local Economic Impacts of US Troop Withdrawals in Germany
Firm Pay Premia and On-The-Job Search: Evidence from Linked Survey and Administrative Data
|04/09/2025
|Paul Lapinski, American University
|Expedited Justice? Assessing Procedural Reform in U.S. Asylum Courts
|04/16/2025
|Johanna Roth, Sciences Po
|Soft Skills, Unemployment and Job Search (a joint project with Maria Guadalupe and Alexandra Roulet)
|04/23/2025
|Justyna Klejdysz, ifo/LM
|Childcare Subsidies under Capacity Constraints: Evidence from Poland
|04/30/2025
|Bluebery Planterose, PSE
|Family Fortunes: Wealth transfers and inequality
|05/07/2025
|Elie Gerschel, University of Zurich
|TBA
*This week’s seminar starts at 11 am.
Fall 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Presenting Scholar’s Name
|Talk Title
|09/11/2024
|Jesse Rothstein, UC Berkeley
|Re‐assessing the Spatial Mismatch Hypothesis
|09/18/2024
|Rachel Young
|Mortality Caused by Tropical Cyclones in the United States
|09/25/2024
|Vera Zabrodina
|Unemployment Insurance with Policy Differentiation in Age and Contribution Time
|10/02/2024
|Elin Colmsjö, University of Copenhagen
|A Flying Start: The long-run effects of inter vivos transfers
|10/09/2024
|Xi Yang, University of North Texas
|More Credit, More Babies? Bank Credit Expansion, House Prices, and Fertility
|10/16/2024
|Morgan Foy, UC Berkeley
|Selection and Performance in Teachers’ Unions
|10/23/2024
|Qquillaccori García López
|Closing the Gender Gap in Pensions? Pension accrual for unpaid care work and household behavior during retirement
|10/30/2024
|The Global Allocation of Extractive Windfalls
|11/06/2024
|Romaine Loubes
|Trade-displaced or Trade-stuck? Self-employment, gendered outside options and adaptation to trade-shocks
|11/13/2024
|David Card
|Targeted Acceleration in Middle School Math: Impacts on College Entry, Degree Completion, and STEM
|11/20/2024
|Davi Bhering (Paris School of Economics)
|TBA
|11/27/2024
|Non-instructional Day/ Thanksgiving Break
|12/04/2024
|Petter Berg (Stockholm School of Economics)
|Thirty Years of Swedish Charter Schools: Effectiveness and Market Dynamics
|12/11/2024
|Ana Bottega
|TBA