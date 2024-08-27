2024-2025 Weekly Visiting Scholar Seminar Series

We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of visitor scholars from universities around the world. Every Wednesday, join us for research presentations and lively discussions featuring both our visiting scholars and Berkeley scholars.

This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research and connect with the broader academic community. Whether you’re already part of the IRLE community or simply interested in the talks, everyone is welcome. Plus, there will be pizza!

Spring 2025 Schedule

01/22/2025 Michael Reich, UC Berkeley California’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage: Early Evidence
01/29/2025 Ben Hyman, NY Fed / IRLE Visitor How Retrainable Are AI-Exposed Workers?
02/05/2025 Patricio Dominguez Rivera, PUC Chile Police Video-Surveillance & Crime: Evidence from a Nationwide Program”
02/12/2025 Federica Braccioli, Vienna University of Economics and Business The Institutional Role of the Italian Mafia: Enforcing Contracts When the State Does Not
02/19/2025 Philipp Heil, ifo/LMU Munich  TBD
02/26/2025 Adrien Dautheville Planning for Which Future? Understanding Micro Entrepreneurs’ Expectations
03/05/2025 Théo Valentin, CREST, INAE Paris, and Institut Polytechnique de Paris The Corporate Taxation of Small-Sized Enterprises
03/12/2025 Spatial Mismatch and Employment in West African Cities
03/19/2025 Martin Wiegand, UPF Barcelona Cities with Benefits: The Effects of Region-Specific Unemployment Assistance
03/26/2025 Spring Break
04/02/2025* Johannes Kochems, University of Cologne

Dominik Wehr, Stockholm School of Economics

 The Local Economic Impacts of US Troop Withdrawals in Germany

Firm Pay Premia and On-The-Job Search: Evidence from Linked Survey and Administrative Data
04/09/2025 Paul Lapinski, American University Expedited Justice? Assessing Procedural Reform in U.S. Asylum Courts
04/16/2025 Johanna Roth, Sciences Po Soft Skills, Unemployment and Job Search (a joint project with Maria Guadalupe and Alexandra Roulet)
04/23/2025 Justyna Klejdysz, ifo/LM Childcare Subsidies under Capacity Constraints: Evidence from Poland
04/30/2025 Bluebery Planterose, PSE Family Fortunes: Wealth transfers and inequality
05/07/2025 Elie Gerschel, University of Zurich TBA

*This week’s seminar starts at 11 am.

Fall 2024 Schedule

09/11/2024 Jesse Rothstein, UC Berkeley Re‐assessing the Spatial Mismatch Hypothesis
09/18/2024 Rachel Young Mortality Caused by Tropical Cyclones in the United States
09/25/2024 Vera Zabrodina Unemployment Insurance with Policy Differentiation in Age and Contribution Time
10/02/2024 Elin Colmsjö, University of Copenhagen A Flying Start: The long-run effects of inter vivos transfers
10/09/2024 Xi Yang, University of North Texas More Credit, More Babies? Bank Credit Expansion, House Prices, and Fertility
10/16/2024 Morgan Foy, UC Berkeley Selection and Performance in Teachers’ Unions
10/23/2024 Qquillaccori García López Closing the Gender Gap in Pensions? Pension accrual for unpaid care work and household behavior during retirement
10/30/2024 The Global Allocation of Extractive Windfalls
11/06/2024 Romaine Loubes Trade-displaced or Trade-stuck? Self-employment, gendered outside options and adaptation to trade-shocks
11/13/2024 David Card Targeted Acceleration in Middle School Math: Impacts on College Entry, Degree Completion, and STEM
11/20/2024 Davi Bhering (Paris School of Economics) TBA
11/27/2024 Non-instructional Day/ Thanksgiving Break
12/04/2024 Petter Berg (Stockholm School of Economics) Thirty Years of Swedish Charter Schools: Effectiveness and Market Dynamics
12/11/2024 Ana Bottega TBA

