2023-2024 Weekly Visiting Scholars Seminar Series

August 30December 13 IRLE Director’s Room

We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of visitor scholars from universities around the world and to once again host in-person events in our building.

Join us every Wednesday at noon in the IRLE Director’s Conference Room for our weekly lunchtime seminars, where visiting scholars and Berkeley scholars present their research. All members of the IRLE community as well as any others interested in the talks are welcome. Pizza will be served.

Fall 2023 Schedule

Date Presenting Scholar’s Name Talk Title
08/30/2023 Florian Schoner, LMU Munich Multidimensional Skills and Labor-Market Outcomes: Evidence from Online Professional Profiles
09/06/2023 Marcos Demetry, Linnaeus University Firms’ Responses to a Transparency Reform
09/13/2023 Antoine Germain, UCLouvain Basic Income versus Fairness: Redistribution
with Inactive Agents
09/20/2023 No Meeting
09/27/2023 Michael Mueller-Smith, University of Wisconsin Sources and Implications of Race and Ethnicity (Mis)Measurement in the U.S. Criminal
10/04/2023 Giuseppe Di Giacomo, USI Lugano TBA
10/11/2023 Anna Matzner, WU Vienna TBA
10/18/2023 Gerard Domenech-Arumi Neighborhoods and Racial Differences in Policing
10/25/2023 Lucas Ronconi Effective Labor Regulation in LMIC
11/01/2023 Jake Grumbach Labor and Democracy in the US
11/08/2023 Gabriele Patete A case for a profit-to-cost ratio
11/15/2023 Caitlin Patler TBA
11/22/2023 Thanksgiving break  Thanksgiving break
11/29/2023 Maxime Borg Reforms of the self-employment status
12/06/2023 Ingrid Semb Evaluating Affirmative Action When College Applications Are Endogenous
12/13/2023 Damian Osterwalder Optimal Unemployment Insurance with Repeated Unemployment

