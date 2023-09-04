Event Category:
2023-2024 Weekly Visiting Scholars Seminar Series
August 30 – December 13 •IRLE Director’s Room
We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort of visitor scholars from universities around the world and to once again host in-person events in our building.
Join us every Wednesday at noon in the IRLE Director’s Conference Room for our weekly lunchtime seminars, where visiting scholars and Berkeley scholars present their research. All members of the IRLE community as well as any others interested in the talks are welcome. Pizza will be served.
Fall 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Presenting Scholar’s Name
|Talk Title
|08/30/2023
|Florian Schoner, LMU Munich
|Multidimensional Skills and Labor-Market Outcomes: Evidence from Online Professional Profiles
|09/06/2023
|Marcos Demetry, Linnaeus University
|Firms’ Responses to a Transparency Reform
|09/13/2023
|Antoine Germain, UCLouvain
|Basic Income versus Fairness: Redistribution
with Inactive Agents
|09/20/2023
|No Meeting
|09/27/2023
|Michael Mueller-Smith, University of Wisconsin
|Sources and Implications of Race and Ethnicity (Mis)Measurement in the U.S. Criminal
|10/04/2023
|Giuseppe Di Giacomo, USI Lugano
|TBA
|10/11/2023
|Anna Matzner, WU Vienna
|TBA
|10/18/2023
|Gerard Domenech-Arumi
|Neighborhoods and Racial Differences in Policing
|10/25/2023
|Lucas Ronconi
|Effective Labor Regulation in LMIC
|11/01/2023
|Jake Grumbach
|Labor and Democracy in the US
|11/08/2023
|Gabriele Patete
|A case for a profit-to-cost ratio
|11/15/2023
|Caitlin Patler
|TBA
|11/22/2023
|Thanksgiving break
|Thanksgiving break
|11/29/2023
|Maxime Borg
|Reforms of the self-employment status
|12/06/2023
|Ingrid Semb
|Evaluating Affirmative Action When College Applications Are Endogenous
|12/13/2023
|Damian Osterwalder
|Optimal Unemployment Insurance with Repeated Unemployment