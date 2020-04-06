An unprecedented 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks. Millions more are dealing with significantly reduced hours due to sickness, work place closures, or unexpected caregiving duties. In the weeks ahead, these numbers will continue to grow.

If your hours or wages have been reduced, your ability to work has been impacted, or you have lost your employment as a result of COVID-19, here are some resources California workers may be able to access for some initial financial relief. To learn more, download IRLE’s fact sheet on COVID-19 financial relief resources for California workers.

Unemployment Insurance:

If you have lost your job or have had your hours or wages reduced for COVID-19 related reasons, including being unable to work due to school or childcare closures, you may be eligible for unemployment insurance.

In California, if your claim is approved, you can receive between $40 and $450 in standard benefits each week, depending on your past earnings.

Effective April 1, under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, when you apply for unemployment insurance:

You may be able to receive an additional $600 per week through the end of July on top of the standard benefit amount.

The traditional one-week waiting period has also been waived for all new claimants; workers who are now unemployed or underemployed as a result of the coronavirus can begin qualifying for benefits on the first day of lost wages.

Work search and work registration requirements have been temporarily waived for all claimants. Claimants are not required to prove they have applied or searched for a new job to maintain benefits.

Under the CARES act, people who don’t ordinarily qualify for unemployment benefits, may also be eligible.

Independent contractors may be eligible for unemployment benefits including the additional $600 per week, and are encouraged to apply.

Self-employed individuals will qualify for pandemic unemployment insurance; standard benefits will be proportional to their past income, but claimants may receive the full $600 added benefit.

Individuals who remain employed but whose hours have been reduced can apply for partial unemployment insurance; in these cases workers can receive prorated standard benefits in addition to the full $600 added benefit.

Filing a claim online is the fastest method given the large request volume. Seeing your first payment might take four or more weeks though due to surges in demand for benefits.

California residents can apply here, and read about eligibility here. This checklist provides a list of documents you should have accessible at the time of completing the application.

Paid sick leave:

If you are still employed but unable to work due to a COVID-19, you may be eligible for expanded sick leave up to 10 paid sick days (80 hours) at your regular rate of pay.

Under California state law, all private sector workplaces must provide up to 24 hours or three days of paid sick leave per calendar year. Many offer more. Beginning April 1 through December 31, 2020, under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, private employers must provide 10 paid sick leave days in addition to any other paid sick leave currently offered.

Employees are eligible for the additional paid sick leave time if they are:

Diagnosed with COVID-19,

Quarantined under doctor’s order due to exposure, and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis,

Providing care for or assisting a family member who is self-isolating because of diagnosis, or is experiencing symptoms and is under doctor’s orders to do so,

Caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed.

Eligibility is currently limited to workers at private businesses. Paid sick leave benefits must be coordinated directly with your employer.

Disability Insurance:

If you are still employed but have exhausted your paid sick leave and are still unable to work due to illness or medical quarantine related to COVID-19, certified by a medical professional, you may be eligible for Disability Insurance.

If your claim is approved, you can receive approximately 60-70 percent of wages, depending on your income. Benefits range from $50-$1,300 a week for up to 52 weeks. Given the volume of claims being processed, claimants are strongly encouraged to apply online.

California residents can apply here, and read about eligibility here.

Paid Family Leave:

If you are still employed but have exhausted your paid sick leave and are still unable to work because you are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19, certified by a medical professional, or because your child’s school or place of care is closed, you may be eligible for Paid Family Leave.

Paid Family Leave in California provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages because they need time off work to care for a seriously ill family member. Claimants can receive up to approximately 60-70 percent of wages, depending on income, with benefits ranging from $50-$1,300 a week during the six week period. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online.

California residents can apply here, and read about eligibility here.

$1,200 check:

Regardless of your employment status, cash may be on its way to you in the form of a $1,200 check. The full $1,200 amount is available for people making up to $75,000 (individual) and $150,000 (married). Benefits are reduced if your individual or household earnings pass this threshold and they phase out completely if you earn over $99,000 (individual) or $188,000 (married). In addition to benefits for adults, an additional $500 cash payment is available per child up to three children per household.

You can estimate your household’s expected check using an online calculator.

Whether or not you have to take action in order to receive the benefit depends on how up to date you are on your taxes. The checks will be sent based on your 2019 or 2018 adjusted gross income on your tax return. If you haven’t filed a tax return for either of these years, though, you should do so quickly if you can. As part of your return, it is encouraged that you provide direct deposit information so the check can be wired directly to your account.

If you aren’t able to file quickly, and you don’t receive your check, rest assured that you will still receive it so long as your income qualifies you for it. In these cases, you’ll see the benefit as a tax refund when you file your return in 2020. The filing deadline for 2019 taxes has been extended until July 15, 2020.

Individuals claimed as dependents by someone else will not receive a check. This will likely most affect high school seniors and college students up to the age of 24. People could receive checks as early as April 17th, but its anticipated some people may wait up to five months before their payment arrives.

Student loan suspension:

Regardless of your employment status, individuals with federally held student loans have had their loans suspended automatically until September 30, 2020.

Under the CARES Act, there will be no penalty or interest accrued, during this period, and garnishment of wages, Social Security or tax refunds for student loan debt collection is not permitted.

Privately held student loans owned by banks, credit unions, schools, or other private entities, are not eligible for this benefit at this time. In these cases, you should contact your lender directly to explore payment deferral options.